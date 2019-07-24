Maybe it's because I'm a latte lover, but I can't resist a feel good story involving coffee. Something about the kindness of others and java really makes me want to weep, which is why I can't get enough of this story about a mom whose internet friends saved the day after she found herself stuck at the ER with her daughter. And the anecdote is just further proof that the internet can be a powerful tool for parents.

As TODAY reported, the compassion started brewing when Jaiden Cowley, a 21-year-old single mother from the Hamilton, Ontario, Canada ended up at the local ER as a result of her 18-month-old daughter's ongoing heart condition. The mom had recently relocated to the Toronto area specifically for daughter Amira, who was awaiting a heart transplant and had to be near the city's Hospital for Sick Children, according to Love What Matters. And since she was new in town, Cowley didn't have family nearby and was waiting solo for her daughter to be seen, which we all know can take a while.

Alone and in need of help, Cowley decided to ask for assistance via her Facebook moms group. And no, she wasn't asking for money, a place to crash, or even a ride. All she wanted was one thing — coffee. Because she was so darn tired, caring for an ill child all by herself.

“I have a huge favor to ask. I’m in the er and I can’t leave my daughter alone, but I really need a coffee," Cowley wrote. Although the mom's message was intended for anyone in the building or somewhere close according to TODAY, one especially supportive mom drove over to the hospital to deliver the java.

A couple of minutes after Cowley shared her post, a mom named Elizabeth showed up to the hospital with a glorious Venti Starbucks iced coffee. Amazing right?

“I never expected someone to get in their car and drive to me....It meant so much to me,” Cowley told TODAY, adding that Elizabeth promised to help in any way she could. "I'm so glad I could do this for you and let me know if you need anything else," she said.

But wait — that's not all. In addition to Elizabeth, another mom online followed up by sending Cowley $50 for her future coffee needs, with many other Facebook moms clamoring to help, according to Motherly.

“It was such a nice gesture that I started crying," the rescued mom told Today, adding to Motherly that "to some it was just a simple cup of coffee, to me her bringing it to me meant I could stay awake and alert for my daughter. I was able to properly advocate for her."

Photo Courtesy Of Jaiden Cowley

Cowley is also thankful that her story has gone viral, telling Romper: "I didn't really think this story would go viral. I honestly wanted people to know what kind of amazing person Elizabeth is, and how a small act of kindness can mean the world to a person. With all the hate going on in this world I thought it would be nice for people to hear something good!"

There can never be enough good news, and it's nice to see parents helping each other out, even in small ways like delivering an iced coffee to someone who needs it.