Thank goodness for Netflix. Without it, both parents and their children would equally suffer from a serious lack of constant entertainment. If you have a Netflix subscription, then you know how addictive the streaming platform's original series can be (I'm looking at you, Orange Is The New Black). But now your child can become addicted to an age-appropriate series, too — because it's been announced that a Trolls series is coming to Netflix, inspiring a whole new generation of binge-watchers.

Parents are probably already familiar with Trolls, the movie which reintroduced those beloved crazy colored haired dolls from their childhood into their home in 2016. The film, which introduced the world to the very catchy song, "Can't Stop The Feeling" by Justin Timberlake, has been available to stream on the Netflix since June, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But in nine days, the new series inspired by the movie will be available to stream on Netflix.

The upcoming series, Trolls: The Beat Goes On, debuts on Netflix on Jan. 19 and the show's description sounds super entertaining for the younger crowd. The series, according to Netflix, is about Queen Poppy, who is "trying to keep Troll Village's peace with the Bergens by inviting them to parties, playing their sports, and visiting their town." If this does not sound like the most exciting new Netflix series, then the trailer for the series might entice you more.

DreamWorksTV on YouTube

So the new series doesn't feature the voices of your favorite actors who lent their voices to the first film, or have the same kind of animation as the film, but it looks just as exciting all the same. The trailer to the series pretty much guarantees that. Without revealing too much about the new series' plot, the trailer shows that there will be a lot more singing, dancing, and troll hair to go around.

If "Can't Stop The Feeling" played in your house for too long, there will also be new songs to become addicted to in this new Netflix series. Trolls The Beat Goes On has a soundtrack with the same title available to pre-order on iTunes with six new songs straight from the series.

