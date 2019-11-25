Some babies come out into the world with a taste for the fine things in life (locally harvested raspberries, Hanna Andersson pajamas, Maileg toys that have nicer furnishings than I in their cardboard houses). If your child is one such human, they are in for a treat, with fine art photographer Gray Malin set to release a children's book, A World Of Opposites (Abrams), in May 2020, for which Romper has an exclusive cover reveal.

Malin is famous for his travel photography, captured in books like Beaches — think aerial vistas of umbrellas, bathers, and waves that make you want to stand up, walk out of the office park, and hop a plane to Italy — and counts Meghan Markle and Reese Witherspoon among his fans. Malin and husband Jeff Richardson recently became dads to a pair of twins they have nicknamed Peanut Butter and Jelly, and it's safe to assume both parents are deep into the world of board books and baby flash cards. Hence A World Of Opposites — a children's concept book, only ~elevated.~

Courtesy of Abrams

The cover shows two llamas — black and white — shot on a salt flat in Bolivia to illustrate the contrast between opposites. The rest of the book follows suit: Above. Below. Wet. Dry. Apart. Together. It's perfect fodder for people who just arrived on Earth and are figuring out how it all works. The bonus with having a jetsetter behind the book is the range of source material we get: When photographing "dry," what better place than a desert in Namibia? And then for "wet," we get waves crashing on an Australian beach.

Note the no-fuss lettering, pops of color, and grand scale — classic Malin. Joining his children's book Be Our Guest, A World Of Opposites will be out in May.

And just for sticking around, here's a bonus pic of Malin, Peanut Butter, and Jelly.