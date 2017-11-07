Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Reveal The Sex Of Baby No. 2 On 'Ellen'

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo announced "round two" of parenthood back in September, and now they'e decided to share whether they'll be adding a son or daughter to their little family. The model mama and singer daddy — who are already have a 1-year-old daughter, Dusty Rose — apparently spilled the beans during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. On Tuesday, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo revealed the sex of baby number two, and it's a ... GIRL!

“It’s a girl, we’re having another girl,” Levine, 38, told DeGeneres, reports People. He went on to explain that both he and Prinsloo would love to add even more to their family, eventually. Levine told the talkshow host:

I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos. She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.