Gio Grace Levine came into the world one week ago, on Feb. 15, 2018, and now she has made her big social media debut thanks to her parents. According to E! News, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo shared the first photo of baby Gio and it couldn't be cuter. The photo was posted on Prinsloo's Instagram on Wednesday and it was simply an adorable photo of little Gio's tiny toes. "Gio Grace Levine 2/15/18. She's got her dads toes," Prinsloo captioned the sweet shot.

The couple's first daughter, Dusty Rose, was born in September 2016, and now little Dusty is a big sister. According to Billboard, Dusty's sisterly duties may kick in sooner than she thinks, with her dad going out of town in just one week. Levine is reportedly going on tour with his band Maroon 5 on March 1 to promote the group's latest album, Red Pills Blue. And, in a few weeks, Levine will be appearing live on The Voice. So, his calendar is pretty full.

It'll certainly be tough to be away from his adorable newborn for so long (just look at those toes!), but it's safe to say that Prinsloo and little Dusty will hold down the fort just fine and the new mom will likely send Levine plenty of cute updates or even visit him with their little ones along the way.

More to come...