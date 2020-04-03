The mastermind behind the classic that is "Lunch Lady Land" has done it again. This time, Adam Sandler debuted a song about quarantine life that contains hilarious lyrics and a heartfelt tribute to the health care workers risking their lives to care for others during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Playing guitar and wearing sunglasses on video chat, Sandler debuted his new tune on Thursday night's episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition. "Doctors brought us into the world as babies, doctors take good care of your grandma," Sandler sings. "Doctors always give you a lollipop after hitting your knee with a hammer. Nurses slap your arm when they find a good vein, they wear Crocs, and they tell you the truth. Nurses give you ice packs and pain medications while your doctor is smoking on the roof."

The 53-year-old actor, who told Jimmy Fallon that he's practicing social distancing in his home in Los Angeles with his wife and two daughters, certainly speaks the truth during this next line: "Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess, as soon as they get the supplies they need. And I hope they save us soon, because I'm really, really sick of my family."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

Sandler went on to praise doctors in Italy, Spain, China, and America for their efforts in helping patients during the pandemic, and made a call for others to help them get crucial supplies. "We've got to build ventilators and make more masks, we've got to do it now so let's all come together," he sings. "I'm teaching math to my kids and that can't be good for America." Sandler goes on to sing that people need to "stay home as much as you can and make sure to wash your hands."

"We love you doctors and nurses who are saving lives every day."

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.