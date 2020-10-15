Adaptive UGGs Are Here To Make Putting Shoes On A Little Easier For Everyone

The world’s comfiest shoes just got even more inclusive. UGG and Zappos Adaptive have teamed up to create UGG Universal, a line of adaptive boots and shoes that are easier than ever to pull on. This collaboration features the brand’s heritage styles redesigned to include adaptive features including oversized double zippers, rear pull tabs, and toggle-adjusted stretch laces.

The Ugg Universal collection is exclusive to Zappos.com until 2022, and you’ll find styles for men, women, and kids with prices ranging from $130 to $170 (which is a pretty standard price-point for the brand). As anyone who's ever sunk their feet into UGG's iconic sheepskin boots (they're made with suede uppers and either sheep fur or lamb's wool inners) can attest, these shoes are wildly comfortable, kind of like tucking your feet into a sleeping bag or wearing slippers all day.

The long zippers, stretchy laces, and pull tabs make it easier and quicker for anyone to get dressed, and this line is not designed with any one condition in mind.

"Both UGG and Zappos Adaptive share a deep commitment for championing inclusivity and reducing inequalities within the fashion industry. Throughout the process of bringing this collection to life, both companies came together and hosted customer focus groups with a diverse group of people with disabilities to receive first-hand feedback to ensure the boots were tailored with a universal design," a publicist for the collaboration told Romper via email.

The designs include a removable sockliner — which makes it versatile and is great for kids who may be sensitive to layers or certain textures — and they're finished off with a Treadlite by UGG outsole which adds cushion and grip.

The focus of the new line is on accessibility and ease for all, because everyone deserves to get dressed independently — and feel like they're walking on a cloud.