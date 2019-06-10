Adorable Baby Books For Same-Sex Parents From Little Pickle Crafting Are Beyond Sweet
Filling out a baby book is a super sweet way for parents to commemorate those beautiful but hectic first weeks home with the baby, and now everyone can have a baby book that's tailored to their own family. Little Pickle Crafting's baby books for same-sex parents are inclusive, well-designed, and completely adorable. They would make a perfectly thoughtful gift for any expecting parents.
The entire company was born out of what's likely a common dilemma for many families, as explained on their Etsy page. When Emma and her wife were expecting their first baby, they had a difficult time finding a baby record book that suited their family setup with two moms. In order to meet this need, they created their own book. When the requests from friends flowed in for similar copies, Emma realized many other families don't have memory books that fit their lives. Soon after they launched Little Pickle Crafting, expanding the catalog to include single-parent baby record book and pregnancy journals, adoption journals, and greeting cards for all types of families around the world. So whether you need a Mother's Day card for two moms, a baby record book for same sex families, or an adoptive record book for single parents, this fantastic shop serves all types of families. For an inclusive, modern take on those classic parenting keepsakes, let this list be your guide.
1. Baby Record Book for Same Sex, Gay and Lesbian Families
This 47-page book is designed with all families in mind. Instead of using words like "mom" or "dad," the book simply references you as "parent," making it perfect for any caregiver. There's plenty of space to include photos, mementos, and notes about those precious early moments.
2. Your Amazing Memories Book
This unisex keepsake book is great for children of any age. There's plenty of room to make notes about your kid's sweet photos, stories, and funny anecdotes from growing up. Printed on silk art paper, this volume will be a great gift to your adult child one day.
3. Pregnancy Journal For All Types Of Family
Any expectant family can use this book, including same sex or single parents, as well as those who have used a surrogate or donor for pregnancy. The pages include a special message from you, baby names, predictions, and anything else an expecting family might want to share.
5. Mommy and Me Baby Memory Book For Single Parent
Specially designed for single parent families, this keepsake book is a beautiful way to record your baby’s first milestones. Clapping, first steps, and the first birthday are just a few of the memories celebrated in this volume. It would make a thoughtful shower gift as well.