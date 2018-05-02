Affordable Mother's Day Jewelry For The Mom Who Loves Pretty Things

When you are shopping for Mother’s Day, finding the perfect gift to fit a small budget can be tough, especially if you’re shopping for jewelry. Diamonds and gold are infamously overpriced and ultra expensive, so almost anything eye-catching will cost an arm, a leg, and then some. But getting your mom a thoughtful piece of bling doesn’t have to be that hard, as long as you know where and what to look for. Turns out, there are some gorgeous Mother’s Day gifts of affordable jewelry that mom will treasure, but won’t break the bank.

My mom loves jewelry, and while I’d love to shower her with the finest jewels in all the land, unless I sell my house, kidneys, and children, I probably could never afford them. But moms usually know what’s up and they’re always in tune with your financial situation and intention. So any small token of love, despite the cost, is sure to be met with smiles and appreciation.

So if you are looking for some inexpensive, yet beautiful Mother’s Day bling, here are some affordable jewelry gift ideas that mom is sure to love. There are plenty of options for every style, but just remember that all your mom really wants is to enjoy some time with you. (While wearing her new bling.)

1 Soko Drop Studs Soko Soko Drop Stud Earrings ($48, Soko) Get your mom a gift of jewelry that is not just versatile and elegant, but it will also help make the world a better place. These Soko Drop Stud Earrings are made in collaboration with Charity: Water, handcrafted in Kenya from sustainable people and planet-friendly materials, and 20 percent of the sales directly support clean water initiatives that help create meaningful work opportunities for vulnerable communities in East Africa.

2 Victoria Townsend 18K Gold Over Sterling Silver Multi-Stone Bracelet Macy's Victoria Townsend 18K Gold Over Sterling Silver Multi-Stone Bracelet ($32, Macy's) Can you believe you can get Mom jewelry featuring gold, silver, precious stones, and diamonds for under $40? This colorful Victoria Townsend 18K Gold Over Sterling Silver Multi-Stone Bracelet from Macy's is made of sterling silver, plated in 18K gold, and features an oval-cut amethyst, blue topaz, citrine, peridot, garnet, and diamond accents. You can get an extra 30 percent off until May 7, when using the promo code "FRIEND" at checkout.

3 Tiffany Notes Alphabet Disc Charm Tiffany Tiffany Notes Alphabet Disc Charm ($75, Tiffany) Believe it or not, you can get your mom an iconic blue boxed gift for Mother's Day without breaking the bank. This Tiffany Notes Alphabet Disc Charm is made of a shiny sterling silver, and can comes hand engraved with Mom's initial (or the initial of a child or grandbaby).

4 18K Rose Gold Plated Studs Amazon 18K Rose Gold Plated Studs ($18, Amazon) Your mom will love these gorgeous versatile and trendy 18K Rose Gold Plated Studs featuring 1.66cttw brilliant-cut cubic zirconia stones. They come in an adorable red gift box, which makes them easy to wrap and present.

5 Lifetime Jewelry Heart Locket Necklace Amazon Lifetime Jewelry Heart Locket Necklace ($35, Amazon) This Lifetime Jewelry Heart Locket Necklace is not just a piece of beautiful jewelry — it can also be turned into a special keepsake that Mom can wear. The necklace and pendant are plated with 24K gold, and the pendant opens up to house a picture of mom's favorite person.

7 Infinity Mom Sterling Silver Bracelet Kay Infinity Mom Sterling Silver Bracelet ($37, Kay) You love Mom from infinity to beyond, so gift her this beautiful and delicate Infinity Mom Sterling Silver Bracelet. It is made from pure sterling silver and features an infinity loop design with the word "mom" subtly crafted in.