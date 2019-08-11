Children need to be aware of the dangers of household appliances. Stove tops and ovens aren't the only household appliance that can pose a serious threat — washing machines can be dangerous, too. After a toddler died in a front-loading washing machine, police are issuing a very important warning to parents — know of the risks associated with your washing machine.

Earlier this week, a 3-year-old boy in Orlando, Florida, died after getting trapped in a front loading washing machine, according to Orlando Sentinel. The boy had reportedly been playing with a sibling in the laundry room when he accidentally got inside of it. Firefighters reportedly performed CPR on the boy and took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Orlando Sentinel. Police believe that the boy climbed inside of the machine, and when the door closed, it "created an airtight seal inside the drum of the washing machine," according to TODAY. A representative for the Orlando Police Department has not yet responded to Romper's request for comment.

"We are currently investigating this tragic death as an accidental death," Orlando Police Department public information officer, Cory Burkarth, told TODAY. "...While inside the drum of the washing machine, we believe the child may have died due to a lack of oxygen."

While investigators are still trying to determine what happened, according to TODAY , police are urging parents to keep their laundry rooms locked, and keep their washer and dryers closed to prevent any further accidents.

Police are also telling parents to talk with their kids about the dangers of playing with household appliances. "We also ask that parents speak with their children and teach them that washers, dryers, and other appliances are not toys and should not be played with," Burkarth told Orlando Sentinel.

Parents aren't the only people who should pay attention to this warning. Anyone who has children running in and out of their house should know about the possible dangers associated with their washing machine and dryer.

"No family should have to experience what this family is currently going through so we're asking parents to use this [as] a teaching lesson for their own children," Burkarth told TODAY.

There are a few safety measures that parents can employ when it comes to their laundry room. Most washing machines come with a "lock out" feature, according to Consumer Reports, and parents can put on a child proof safety lock (like they would with their kitchen cabinets) to ensure that no one can get inside. Using child locks can also prevent household pets from getting trapped in the washing machine.

But most importantly, parents can establish that the laundry room is a room that is completely off limits and shouldn't be played in. "The job of a child between the ages of 1 and 4 is to explore and to find out how the world works," Ben Hoffman, a pediatrician in Oregon and the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics' Council on Injury, Violence, and Poison Prevention told Consumer Reports.

"We can't hazard-proof kids, so we need to be as careful as we can in identifying hazards and protecting them."

The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that there have been 3,000 emergency room treated washer associated injuries among children five and younger since 2014. One mother wrote in a viral Facebook post last year that her 3-year-old daughter got trapped in the washing machine but was able to get her out before it started filling up.

Education is the key. Parents should educate their children about staying away from the washing machine, and after reading about this story, they've learned to put their washing machine under lock.