AIM Memes & Jokes That Show People Are Mourning The Teen Staple

Just like how you will never forget your first love, you will never forget your first AOL Instant Messenger screen name. For many millennials, AOL Instant Messenger is attached to a certain point from their adolescence that they will never forget. It was the first place where people learned to talk to their crushes, learned who their true friends were, and learned that saving chats (so you can have receipts) is so important. But on Friday, AOL announced that it would shut down Instant Messenger after 20 years. People were disappointed, to say the least and these AIM memes and jokes show that people will be in mourning of the teenage staple for a while, even if they were 13 years old the last time they used it.

The service will shut down on Dec. 15, according to CNN, after 20 years of people using it to chat online. At the time of its launch in 1997, the world was a completely different place than it is now. I mean, people had to use dial up to get on the internet.

The teens of today, who grew up texting their crushes and sliding into their DMs will never understand the anxiety of the tones associated with AOL Instant Messenger. They will never understand the importance of putting your friend's initials in your buddy profile, or the science behind crafting the most perfect away message, using My Chemical Romance song lyrics to capture all of the angst of a certain moment.

There is a lot worth grieving with the death of AIM. It's like having someone knock down your childhood home — you don't live there any more and wouldn't dare go inside but it represents a part of your life you don't want to see go away. These memes and tweets, posted to Twitter, perfectly capture that feeling and more.

AIM shouldn't say goodbye. It should say "brb" and put up a vaguely depressed away message. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) October 6, 2017

RIP AIM. honor this somber day by opening a door and shutting it and opening it again and shutting it till your crush pays attention to you — Julia Reinstein (@juliareinstein) October 6, 2017

What song lyrics did you put in your AIM status? — nprmusic (@nprmusic) October 6, 2017

If you're over 30 and claim you didn't methodically plan your AIM away messages/profile in college you are a goddamn liar. — Jenna Woginrich (@coldantlerfarm) October 6, 2017

was going to sarcastically tweet "AIM taught me it was okay to be weird" but realized it was true — Kevin Nguyen (@knguyen) October 6, 2017

The first time I ever asked a guy out he said "oh, yeah, hit me up on AIM". I did, and he replied "BRB" and then never came B. #aimmemories — Eliza The Skinner (@elizaskinner) October 6, 2017

The best part about AIM was getting the file transfer to work — Theater Hot Dog Guy (@trillballins) October 6, 2017

My AIM screen name was DontLetThisDistractYouFromTrumpTryingToTakeBirthControlFromWomen. — Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) October 6, 2017

top 3 AIM profile lyrics:



1) anthems for a seventeen year old girl

2) new slang

3) mr. brightside — Sarah Emerson (@SarahNEmerson) October 6, 2017

Just realized I never actually turned my AIM away message off in 8th grade. If you're my AIM buddy and wondering, I'm no longer "doing hw." — Tyler Schmall (@tylerschmall) October 6, 2017

Guys, AIM is shutting down! RIP the best typing class ever invented, aka chatting with your 7th grade crush for hours abt nothing. — Clare Malone (@ClareMalone) October 6, 2017

nothing will ever replace the feeling of getting on AIM during a snow day and hearing that door open when your 6th grade crush logged on — Rachel Whitehurst (@RachLWhitehurst) October 6, 2017

My fondest memory of AIM is messaging "sup?" to my 8th grade crush and her immediately signing off for what I believe was 6 years. — Luke Mones (@LukeMones) October 6, 2017

#RipAIM AIM was the first platform i ever used to cyberbully, and for that it’ll always have a special place in my heart — jon (@emotionalplayer) October 6, 2017

Aim's shutting down- it's official, it'll never work out between you and your 7th grade crush. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 6, 2017

My favorite AIM memory is when my friend lowkey confessed her love for me in webdings and I found out by pasting it into Word lmao pic.twitter.com/tLmJKT3cyA — Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) October 6, 2017

When you're waiting for your 7th grade crush to log onto AIM after school and you hear the *door open* sound. pic.twitter.com/plQsIqdXPJ — Jerry David (@BostonJerry) October 6, 2017

I can't decide which John Mayer song I should quote to express my sadness at the death of AOL Instant Messenger — Man Repeller (@ManRepeller) October 6, 2017

The thing that makes these tweets so funny is the fact that every one of them is relatable. These were shared experiences that every teen had, regardless of where you lived. Whereas today, teens are concerned about how many followers they have on their social media sites, it was different back then. No one was concerned with how many friends you had on your buddy list. Instead, we were all just worried about talking to our friends, even if we had just seen them an hour before at school. It was universal in that way, which is why these jokes are so funny.

But those *bloops* and *beeps* from receiving a new chat, along with the sound of a door opening are almost triggering to me. As sad as it is to see this teen staple go away, it was the first place where a lot of people, like myself, had their first experience with cyberbullying. When people were able to hide behind a screen name and their parent's dialup, they suddenly became a lot more ruthless. It was a lot harder to figure out who was behind the instant messaging usernames back then (because resources were less abundant) than it is to catch an online "catfish" now. People can not forget that kind of hurt that it caused.

All seriousness aside, everyone has the right to make fun of and meme the death of AIM. And in spite of the hurt that AIM might have caused for some, it brings back memories of the time in life when Justin Timberlake ruled the radio waves and Donald Trump wasn't president. It represents a time before people started summing up their thoughts in 140 characters and taking photos that would disappear 10 seconds later. Things were much simpler back then.

Rest in peace, AIM, the messenger service that is 2good2b4gotten.