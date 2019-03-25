It looks like congratulations are in order for one big-time music star. On Monday, March 25, it was (indirectly) announced that Alanis Morisette is expecting her third baby, Us Weekly reported. Yep! A brand new little one will soon be joining her family, and from the looks of it, the "Jagged Little Pill" singer couldn't be more excited.

Morissette, 44, took to Instagram on Monday for a surprise pregnancy reveal that likely shocked her fanbase — and made them jump up and down with excitement all at the same time. The post featured a black-and-white photo of her apparently recording some music in her living room. You know, NBD. She's freaking Alanis Morissette, after all. Except, the Grammy winner happens to also be sporting an unmistakable bump! Alongside the picture, Morissette simply wrote, "NEWness... ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."

Judging by the Instagram comments so far, it's safe to say fans are thrilled about the news. One follower wrote, "Aaahhhhh!!!! Yes! More of your beautiful 🔥🔥🔥 in the world! In so many forms!!"

Another Instagram user commented, "Stop!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! YASSSSSSSSSSSSSS Queen! So excited."

Yet another fan declared, "So much epicness in 1 picture. I can’t. 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️."

Take a look at the epic reveal for yourself!

As People reported, Morissette and her husband — rapper Mario Treadway, AKA Souleye — welcomed a daughter named Onyx Solace in June 2016, and a son named Ever Imre in December 2010. She and Treadway tied the knot in May 2010 during a private ceremony in Los Angeles, according to Today.

Although it isn't clear yet how far along the Canadian singer is, if her birth plan is anything like her first two, she'll be delivering baby number three at home. “I didn’t really even imagine myself having the birth experience in the hospital. My home is like my little sanctuary,” Morissette told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager in 2013. "The experience was beyond pain. It was a transcendental experience. I just went to this whole other world. I basically had to be the little soldier that I am and really focus on this new beautiful creature coming out of me.” She went on to say:

I think once people know it’s quite possible to have a really amazing home birth — and in my case I have no regrets and would do it again and in the same breath it wasn’t the easiest experience of my life — I think having it be an option is really exciting.

Of her second home birth, let's just say Morissette got a bit more graphic with how it all went down. She described the pain as being "like an 18-wheeler careening through your whole body," according to People. (Sounds about right to me.) “It was terrifying, but then once we heard her, and once she cried [and] I pulled her up and she started breastfeeding, I was just like, ‘Ah,’" Morissette told the publication. “It gets gnarlier and gnarlier. I think the words Texas Chainsaw Massacre were used when [my midwife and doula] walked in. It’s pretty gnarly, but it’s not meant to be all clean and perfect. We are animals.”

Whether or not Alanis Morissette ultimately has a home birth for her third child, the singer's pregnancy announcement pretty much made my day. And I'm guessing plenty of her fans would agree. Congrats, mama, on your amazing news!