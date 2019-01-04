Roses are red, violets are blue, cheese is the single greatest food in the universe. I'm clearly more passionate about cheese than rhyming —don't worry about it. Honestly, nothing says "I love you" quite like cheese. This Valentine's Day, all your cheesy dreams are going to come true with Aldi's new heart-shaped cheeses and treats to spoil one lucky Valentine (or yourself, because why not?). You might as well cancel your dinner reservations, because there's going to be a lovey dovey cheese-and-chocolate fest with your names all over it this February 14.

The crown jewel of the collection in my opinion, as you might've already guessed, is the cheese. There are three yummy Happy Farm Preferred flavors being released just in time for the romantic holiday. The Happy Farms Preferred 3-piece assortment, available starting January 30, include two heart-shaped cheeses: Wensleydale with Raspberries and White Chocolate and Mature Cheddar Classic English Cheese. Both come in adorable Valentine's Day packaging, with red wax coatings and pink and red labels featuring, of course, even more hearts. The other flavor, Wensleydale with Cranberries, may not be heart-shaped but it's every bit as delicious for your love day festivities. who set will be sold for $3.99 in Aldi stores — that's basically free.

Even if you stock up on all the festive cheese Aldi sells, no Valentine's Day is complete without a bit of chocolate. Luckily, Aldi's got you covered here, too, so planning for your V-day night can be a one-stop shop. Stick with the heart-shaped theme and pick up the Specially Selected Heart Brioche with Chocolate Chips, also being released on January 30 and retailing for $4.99. "Light and moist brioche swirls with chocolate chips" (as described to Romper by a rep for Aldi) are, obviously, all the more delicious once molded into a darling heart shape.

If you're looking for some more traditional chocolates for your sweetheart, there are plenty of treats to choose from. Check out Aldi's Specially Selected Chocolate Truffle Hearts ($3.49), Specially Selected Belgian Cocoa Dusted Truffles ($2.89), or the Choceur Assorted Chocolates Heart Box ($3.99), all hitting stores — you guessed it — on January 30. Personally, I think an entire heart-shaped chocolate and cheese feast is in order. Don't feel gluttonous... it's a holiday!

What's that you say? Cheese and chocolate don't count as a full meal? Well, agree to disagree on that point, but I understand if you're looking to prepare a more well-rounded dinner on the special day. After all, nothing impresses a Valentine's Day date like a home-cooked dish. Of course, sticking to that amazing heart-shaped theme is also pretty darn impressive – which is why I've got to recommend this lovely Reggano Valentine's Day Pasta, shaped into sweet little hearts. The 16-ounce bag will also arrive in stores on January 30, and will retail for $1.99. Top it with your favorite sauce (and more cheese if you're a diehard cheese lover), and you've got the most romantic pasta dish anyone's ever seen.

I'll admit it – I'm a total sucker for "cute" foods, and Aldi's special Valentine's Day products are irresistible. Whether you're spoiling your significant other, hosting an annual Galentine's Day celebration for your best girlfriends, or using the holiday as a perfect reason to #TreatYourself, you can't go wrong with these heart-shaped goodies.

