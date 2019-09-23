If you're a fan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and you tuned into the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, then you were probably pumped about the recipients of first two awards. The Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (for the second year running) was none other than Susie. And Alex Borstein's Emmys acceptance speech implored women to "step out of line."

Borstein broke the ice in her speech — in her signature style — with a little hilarious TMI. "I know a lot of people were upset last year because I wasn't wearing a bra. So I want to apologize because tonight I'm not wearing any underwear," she confessed. "So you're going to want to just throw that chair out or clean it pretty good."

But then, the talented actress got incredibly serious. "I want to dedicate this to the strength of a woman, to Amy Sherman-Palladino, to every woman on the Maisel cast and crew, to my mother ... to my grandmother. They are immigrants. They are Holocaust survivors," Bornstein said in rapid succession while holding her award up. "My grandmother turned to a guard — she was in a line to be shot into a pit — and she said, 'What happens if I step out of line?' and he said, 'I don't have the heart to shoot you, but somebody will." Bornstein continued:

And she stepped out of line And for that I am here. And for that my children are here. So step out of line, ladies. Step out of line.

Unsurprisingly, it was that very last bit that resonated with viewers at home — and moved Twitter users to tears.

Actress Kerry Washington tweeted, "WOW!!!!!!! Step out of line ladies!!!! Thank you @AlexBorstein and CONGRATS #Emmys2019."

Another Twitter user declared, "I have a feeling that Alex Borstein’s 'step out of line ladies' speech will be a new rallying call."

Yet another person summed up her speech perfectly, writing, "Alex Bornstein used her Emmy win to show her ability to go from crass humor to deeply moving material, dedicating her second win to her grandmother who almost died during the Holocaust."

