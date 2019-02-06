Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is admired for so many reasons — her empowering comments, for her belief in the hardworking people of America, and fighting for their rights. And on Tuesday night, during the 2019 State of the Union, it was no different. Although she wasn't at the podium, her reactions to the president's speech were priceless and it's not surprising that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stole the show at the State of the Union. And, of course, people on Twitter were living for it.

Female lawmakers (who primarily belong to the Democratic party) chose to wear white on Tuesday night to show their "solidarity with women." This was a reported nod to the "suffragette movement of the early 20th century," according to The Hill. While these women from the House and Senate looked so incredible, Ocasio-Cortez stood out among the sea of white.

You can blame this on her red lipstick or her incredibly stylish cape. But you can also blame it on the fact that she was so expressive at everything said during the SOTU — both good and bad. And people on Twitter definitely took note of her expressions — from her "death stares" to her closed mouth poker face — in response to what Trump was saying.

To say that Twitter went wild over these expressions would be an understatement.

Even California Congresswoman Judy Chu got in on the fun — taking to Twitter to share her own reaction shot to the SOTU with Ocasio-Cortez.

While some people on Twitter might have thought that Ocasio-Cortez's reactions were just a bit too harsh, you can't blame her for essentially wearing her heart on her sleeve. While a lot of law makers clapped for the president at any given moment no matter what he said, this wasn't a true reflection of how people at home felt. Not everyone was pleased with the comments that the president made on Tuesday night — and Ocasio-Cortez's facial expressions represented those people.

Upon heading in to the SOTU, Ocasio-Cortez told CNN that she was proud to wear white to this super important speech, according to The Hill.

"2019 is the 100th anniversary of the women's right to vote...and there's so much more that we have to fight for," she said.

Ocasio-Cortez reiterated this will to fight by bringing Ana Maria Archila as her guest of honor, according to Broadly. Archila is an activist who gained national attention for recounting her own experience of sexual assault as she confronted Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake late last year. Archila told The Intercept that she was beyond happy to be called upon by Ocasio-Cortez. Archila said:

I just feel particularly moved that in her first participation in the State of the Union, she is inviting me to join and inviting the moment of the elevator, my confrontation with the men who do not understand the life of women and the lives of people who are not in power, that she's inviting that into the imagination of people again.

Ocasio-Cortez represented more than just her congressional district on Tuesday night. Her facial expressions in reaction to the less popular points of Trump's speech represented so many people watching the speech at home.