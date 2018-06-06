Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian are arguably two of the sweetest celeb parents ever. In every interview and Instagram post, they often mention their daughter, 9-month-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian, and how much they love her. For example, during a recent Instagram Live, Ohanian revealed how his daughter changed his life, and you can add that to the list of all of the super adorable things that he's said about his super cute family.

Any parent will tell you that having a kid is life changing. Those parents could be referring to the fact that they get less sleep, have less money, and have less time to do things than they ever have before. But they could also be referring to the fact that having a kid gives may parents new perspective in life. Ohanian talked about just, and during his Instagram Live on Tuesday, Ohanian told fans and followers that when he found out Williams (who he was engaged to at the time) was pregnant, it inspired him to "get his life together", according to People. "It made my entire outlook different," Ohanian said.

Ohanian elaborated a little more on this, telling his followers, according to People:

When I found out I was going to be a dad and I realized I had not taken care of myself for the first 34 years of my life and I needed to change that. From the moment I learned there was a little poppy seed inside my wife, I was like, "Geez, I have to get my life right."

Not that Ohanian's life wasn't "right" up until that point. Before he became a dad, Ohanian had co-founded Reddit in 2005 at the ripe, young age of 22, according to The Sun. Not to mention, he got engaged to one of the greatest tennis players and (arguably) one of the most inspirational women of all time, Serena Williams, and had many start ups under his belt before becoming a father, according to The Sun. Needless to say, Ohanian was doing pretty well for himself.

But, he told his followers on Tuesday, that finding out that Williams was pregnant helped him become a bit more serious — it forced him to change his diet and made him want to do better, according to People. "Olympia inspired me because the moment I found out we were going to have her, I just got my life together," Ohanian said, according to People. "I owe her for helping me out with that."

To be fair, Ohanian and Williams were taken by surprise when they found out that Williams was pregnant. In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, the couple revealed that the pregnancy was a little unexpected (but much welcomed) and that Williams told Ohanian that she was pregnant by handing him a bag of six positive pregnancy tests.

Once she found out that she was pregnant, Williams' life changed — she had to take a break from playing tennis to focus on the health of her child. And based on what Ohanian told his followers on Tuesday, his life immediately changed, too. In addition, their lives also changed when Williams gave birth, experienced a blood clot immediately after, and "almost died," according to CNN. Williams revealed in an essay penned for CNN that this experience led her to become an advocate for post-natal maternity care.

It's clear that the couple's lives have transformed for the better with their daughter into the world. At less than a year old, it's obvious just based on Ohanian's comments that Olympia is already an inspiration, just like her mama.