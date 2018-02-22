Pregnancy can understandably be a super scary time for first-time expectant moms and even seasoned mothers. There are so many things that could possibly happen during those nine months, but knowing that other moms share these same worries and sometimes share their own experiences can help ease this anxiety. Case in point: former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky-Manno opened up about her "terrifying" pregnancy scare so many other women can learn from her experience.

Fedotowsky-Manno is currently expecting her second child with her husband, Kevin Manno, and is due in May, according to Entertainment Tonight. And although she's been pregnant before with her now 1-year-old daughter, Molly Manno, she still gets nervous about her pregnancy, just like everyone else. And On Wednesday, Fedotowsky-Manno opened up about a super scary moment she had during this second pregnancy and she hopes "other women won't get panicked as much" as she did, if they're experiencing the same things.

Fedotowsky-Manno wrote on her blog that she had been experiencing a "sharp pain in her uterus" at 26 weeks pregnant, which she thought was gas pain. But it lasted for a while one evening, so she tried everything to help it go away — from walking around to drawing a bath to relax herself — but nothing worked. "As I was in the tub the pain just kept on getting sharper and worse," Fedotowsky-Manno wrote. "I've had a baby before and the pain is intense, distinct, and unmistakable when it's severe. I was without a doubt having contractions and I was absolutely terrified."

So, Fedotowsky-Manno thought what everyone would think — that she was going into early labor.

Michael Tran/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fedotowsky-Manno wrote on her blog that she was scared — especially since, she had felt the sharp shooting pain in her uterus every time she went to the bathroom. But once in the car on the way to the hospital, her pain stopped so she decided to go home, instead of the emergency room.

After talking with her doctor the next day, according to the blog post, she was able to pinpoint the source of her excruciating pain — dehydration. Fedotowsky-Manno explained this even further:

I talked to my doctor first thing the next morning and she told me the contractions were most likely from severe dehydration and possibly the pain was made worse from a little gas. It's embarrassing for me to even say that because the pain I was experiencing was so awful that it seems insane for me that gas could do something like that. But the majority of it I think came from dehydration.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dehydration is something that any person can experience, but it's a little scarier for pregnant women. Expectant moms need more water than the average person, according to the American Pregnancy Association, due to the fact that they're essentially drinking for two. Water plays such an important part in pregnancy, according to Pregnancy — it's a building block for the placenta, and plays a critical role in forming a healthy amniotic sack. But when a pregnant woman is dehydrated, it causes more harm to her own body rather than the baby inside of her, according to Babble. Pregnant women can notice if they're dehydrated if they're feeling light headed, dizzy, or feel fatigued and nauseous, according to Live Strong.

Fedotowsky-Manno is sort of known for letting people into her life, so this blog post is really no exception to that. I mean, in 2010, she let millions of people into her life when she proudly proclaimed that she was looking for love on The Bachelorette. And now that the former Bachelorette has found love, has a child, and is pregnant with another on the way, she has a different kind of opportunity to let fans into her life in a way that they never had before. These stories might not be something that every woman can relate to at this moment, but they could definitely reach someone who can.

