Alicia Keys is majorly talented — the Grammy Award-winning singer has a serious set of pipes on her. And because she is so talented, it only makes sense for her children to be just as gifted too. After watching Alicia Keys' video of her singing with her son, people will definitely fall in love with the very talented duo.

Everyone is already well aware that Keys is an incredible singer, songwriter, and performer. But, longtime (and new) fans might be unaware that her offspring are just as talented as she is. Keys is the mom to two boys — 8-year-old Egypt and 4-year-old Genesis — with her husband, musician Swizz Beatz, according to PopSugar. While fans can see bits of her life as a mom to her kids on Instagram, fans got to see how she's raising her sons during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which were held late last week.

On Thursday, Keys accepted the innovator award during the show, according to ABC News, and put on an incredible performance with the help of her oldest, Egypt. In a video taken from the performance (and shared to Instagram), Egypt took control of the piano while Keys sang and his younger brother looked on. Egypt also won over the crowd with his incredible dance moves.

"Egy, I'm in awe of you," Keys wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "You are so brave and beautiful and make me so proud."

Awwwww. The performance was so incredible, it's worth watching, just to hear the emotion pouring out of Keys and her son.

And people cannot get over how amazing their performance was together.

"This is such a stunning image," actress and fellow mom, America Ferrera, commented on the post. "You are a beautiful woman and mother! And man I love that Egypt! The flossing!!"

"I died over this moment," singer Maren Morris added in the comments. "So special, A."

But Keys' husband, Swizz Beatz, said it best. "Mega moment," he wrote.

They're right — this performance was special for so many reasons. Perhaps it was even more special because Egypt is clearly following in his parents' footsteps.

Egypt has been performing songs on the piano on his mom's Instagram account since the age of 5, according to TODAY. It makes sense that Keys and Beatz would put him in piano lessons at a young age — Keys herself began taking piano lessons when she was 7 years old, according to Biography.

And time and time again, Egypt has shown that people need to keep an eye on him — especially since he could be accepting a Grammy of his own one day. In 2016, Beatz shared that Egypt wrote his first song — and he was only 5 at the time, according to ET Online.

That same year, Keys explained to Ryan Seacrest that her son is so talented, according to another article from ET Online. Keys said:

He's super musical. He always has been, since he was a kid. You could play a rhythm on a drum and he'd duplicate it, or you could do a beat box with his mouth and he'll duplicate it.

Needless to say, people should definitely watch out for Keys' son in the next few years, because he is definitely following in the footsteps of his parents. It's only a matter of time before he stops joining his parents on stage and starts capturing crowds on his own.