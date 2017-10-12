All Of The Sexist, Racist, & Just Mean Halloween Costumes You Should Not Dress Your Kid As This Year

Halloween is a fun, free-spirited holiday that offers both kids and adults the chance to escape reality for an evening. Costumes allow you and your kids can become someone or something else entirely, at get pretty creative in the process. For the vast majority of people, it's a fun, innocent game of dress up. However, there are pitfalls to watch out for, especially when you're choosing a costume for your child. Avoiding all of the sexist, racist Halloween costumes your kid should not wear this year is a good start.

If insensitive costumes sound like an outdated problem, or one exclusive to college campuses, it's not. Remember the Moana controversy last year? When Disney released a Moana costume depicting the character of Maui, whose brown, tattooed skin was a part of the costume, critics fired back with a valid point: using a different culture or skin tone as a costume is basically the definition of insensitive. And if racially insensitive costumes were still an issue in 2016, Halloween 2017 is unfortunately likely to be even moreso, given the racial and political tensions in the country right now.

Kids costumes can be insensitive in two ways. First, they can just be inappropriate for kids. For example, politically themed get-ups are fine for adults, but is it really fair to put a little kids in a costume based on ideas they don't understand and aren't old enough to espouse or reject? Plus, adult-themed costumes are not all that fun for the kids, who really just want to be their favorite superhero or a Minion or Elsa for the evening.

Then there's the racist, sexist, or otherwise offensive and insensitive costume, which is inappropriate no matter your age, but especially bad for kids because it teaches them that insensitivity is acceptable, fun, and even funny. No costume should appropriate or mock anyone's race, ethnicity, identity, or heritage, nor should a costume be used to kick someone when they're down. In other words, don't dress your kid like anyone who has faced real health concerns or other personal traumas recently.

Halloween is meant to be fun, but that's no reason to act like a total jackass when it comes to costumes. With all of that in mind, here are 12 costumes not to dress your kid in this year:

1 Baron Trump NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images Barron is an 11-year-old kid. Make fun of the adults in his family if you're so inclined, but reconsider any costumes that would cast him in a bad light. He did not ask to be in the spotlight, and he's done nothing wrong.

2 A WOC (If You're Not A Woman Of Color) Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Look, it's awesome if your kid admires Moana and wants to be like her for Halloween. Just don't put your kid in anything that resembles blackface. Seriously: the costume itself will get the point across, so there's no need to mimic anyone's skin tone. Halloween costumes can read as a parody or mockery of the person they're depicting, so there's no need to even approach that line.

3 Robbery Kim Kardashian Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's kind of crappy to make fun of other people's misfortunes, even if those people are among the rich and famous. Also, no kid should be dressed like a crime.

4 Kim Kardashian's Next Baby + Surrogate Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim again. Better to leave her unborn child and her surrogate out of your kid's costume, too. Kim hired a surrogate because she suffered from planenta accreta in her last pregnancy, according to People. But even if she didn't have a health reason for using a gestational carrier, it still wouldn't be cool to make fun of someone's reproductive choices. Oh, and avoid the pregnant Kylie Jenner costume for the same reasons. (Seriously?)

6 Any Hurricane HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images Let's have some respect for the people affected by Hurricane Maria, Hurricane Harvey, and any other recent storm and not make light of a natural disaster by transforming it into a kids costume. Particularly if you live in an area that's unaffected by hurricanes, and you have no connection to victims of the storms, steer clear. It's impossible to imagine that level of destruction from the outside.

7 ANTIFA ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP/Getty Images No one is talking about ANTIFA at the Kindergarten lunch table. Pick something else.

8 Nazis nikoverkill87 / YouTube Does this even need to be said? Don't dress your kids as Nazis, folks, for Halloween or any other occasion.

9 Trump & Ivanka JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images Please leave any and all Trump costume decisions to consenting adults. It's only fair.

10 Chester Bennigton Wck Production / YouTube The singer for bands such as Linkin Park and Stone Temple Pilots, Chester Bennigton committed suicide in July 2017. Even if you intend the costume to honor him, again, it's often assumed that Halloween costumes are intended to mock. And this is a very heavy costume for a kid.

11 Selena Gomez's Kidney Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Making fun of rich and powerful celebrities is a cultural pastime, but laughing at their legitimate medical conditions is mean. Dress your baby as a random spleen or liver if you must, but leave Ms. Gomez's kidney out of the getup.