There are a lot of things people miss about the 90s. The bizarre junk food, ridiculous fashion trends, and incredibly fun TV shows. And while certain things are remaining in the past (butterfly clips, stay away), some things are making a comeback (thank you, scrunchies) — including one very popular TV show. Just in case you haven't heard yet, All That is coming back to Nickelodeon and people are already freaking out, as they should be.

Those who grew up watching Nickelodeon during the 90s are probably beyond excited to hear this news, especially since they'll have the opportunity to introduce one of their favorite childhood shows to their own kids. And in this new reboot of All That, the show's producers are aiming to do just that, according to Variety.

Original cast member from the show, Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, is serving as an executive producer, according to Variety — and fans can reportedly expect some former cast members to make appearances during the show at some point in time during the reboot. (Cue the OMGs.)

Luckily, fans both old and young alike don't have to wait too long for All That to head back to TV screens — new episodes of the show are slated to premiere this summer, according to a press release.

Needless to say, people on Twitter are very excited about this.

And fans of the show aren't the only ones excited, the people behind the show are so ready to bring it back. Brian Robbins, the president of Nickelodeon told Variety, "We think there is a great opportunity to find the next pool of stars. We want to bring the show back in a real way. This summer, we are going to bring back a lot of the original cast through the years, and let them introduce them the new cast of All That to the world."

The original show produced some big stars, like Thompson himself, who is the longest running cast member on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, according to Deadline, appearing on the show for a whopping 15 seasons (and counting).

But for those unfamiliar with All That, here's the lowdown. All That premiered on Nickelodeon in 1994, as one of the only sketch comedy shows aimed towards a younger audience. In each episode, which aired on Saturday nights, kids would tune in to see hilarious reoccurring sketches (like the incredible "Ear Boy") and even see some of their favorite musical acts perform at the end of each episode. It was almost exactly like Saturday Night Live — except it was kid appropriate, with jokes and sketches that kids understood and loved.

This is not the only program that Nickelodeon is bringing back in 2019. On Thursday, the network for kids announced that they are rebooting the spooky series, Are Your Afraid Of The Dark, according to Good Morning America, reviving the children's TV show, Blues Clues with a new series Blue's Clues & You!, and are bringing back the game show Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader.

If you were ever nostalgic for the days of old Nickelodeon, the network is definitely doing its best to bring back those times.