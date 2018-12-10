As the countdown to Christmas continues, you might need a little bit of help keeping those holiday spirits up. There's so much to worry about (presents! baking plans! travel logistics!) that sometimes you just need to unwind with a seasonal special. But to do that, you'll need to know exactly when all the holiday specials on TV this week are airing. Luckily, you should be able to find something to watch almost every day during the week of Dec. 10.

There's a lot of variety in these 9 holiday specials, so there's a very good chance that at least one of them will work for you. For those who prefer their Christmas cheer in a more traditional format, there's the 87th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade late in the week. There are animated specials for the entire family to enjoy, and enough concerts to give you the perfect soundtrack to whatever Christmas fun you're having. A few of these specials are repeats, so if you missed them the first time, now's your chance to catch up. Nostalgic viewers can enjoy a trip down memory lane with I Love Lucy, while practitioners of the Church of Night have their very own midwinter tale to look forward to.

Make some room in your DVR, because you'll want to watch these holiday specials this week.

CMA Country Christmas (Monday, Dec. 10) Giphy From 8 to 10 PM on ABC, you'll be treated to a Christmas extravaganza of songs performed by the likes of Tony Bennett, Dan + Shay, Amy Grant, Diana Krall, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley, and Brett Young — just to name a few. Reba McEntire will both host and perform.

Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas (Tuesday, Dec. 11) Giphy Darci Lynne won America’s Got Talent in 2017 with her ventriloquist skills, and now she has her own holiday special. Airing at 9 PM on NBC, Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas promises to be surprisingly heartwarming. Executive producer Stu Schreiberg told TV Insider it would have the audience reaching for tissues.

Little Big Shots' "Little Big Holiday Special" (Wednesday, Dec. 12) Giphy Debuting on NBC at 9 PM, this holiday-specific episode of Little Big Shots basically has it all, including puppies, music, and adorable kids.

A Legendary Christmas With John & Chrissy (Wednesday, Dec. 12) Giphy This faux-holiday party hosted by John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigan first premiered on NBC on Nov. 28. But on the off chance that you didn’t get to see it then, NBC will be replaying it on Wednesday at 10 PM. And you won’t want to miss it — from mac and cheese cook-offs to cameos from the cast of Queer Eye, it’s the holiday party you wish you could attend every year.

Disney's Prep & Landing (Thursday, Dec. 13) The Mouse Castle on YouTube Two episodes of Prep & Landing will play back to back on ABC. The festivities begin at 8 PM with the original short from 2009 and finish up at 8: 30 PM with Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice, which first aired in 2011.

I Love Lucy Christmas Special (Friday, Dec. 14) Giphy Though I Love Lucy may be older than a lot of audience members, comedic timing has no expiration date. If you miss the days when you used to stay up way too late to watch Lucy get into shenanigans on Nick at Night, then hop over to CBS at 8 PM to watch her get into trouble on Christmas.

The 87th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (Friday, Dec. 14) Giphy This yearly tradition returns on the CW at 8 PM with Nancy O’Dell acting as Grand Marshall. Expect appearances by Erik Estrada, Dean Cain, Montell Williams, and more — including some impressively gigantic cartoony balloons and some delightful live music.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale (Friday, Dec. 14) Giphy If you’ve been missing Sabrina Spellman ever since her Chilling Adventures concluded, then this special should tide you over until Season 2. It’ll be the first glimpse fans get of Sabrina since she went platinum (with all that entails), so it should move the plot along while introducing some new Church of Night solstice traditions.