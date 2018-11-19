As the temperatures dip down into frigid numbers this holiday season, you'll want a good romantic comedy to warm you from the inside out. Whether you're in a relationship or not, a solid rom-com can lift your spirits and create a euphoric feeling that'll get you through those awkward family convos. If you up the ante and dive into the Christmas kind? Well, no doubt — you'll almost feel reborn. Because I'm the giving type, and it's the holidays, I'll share all the Netflix Christmas romantic comedies you need in your life right now. You can thank me later.

Sure, Christmas is a great time to spend with family and friends, but with all the romantic comedies on Netflix right now, you may want to prioritize. Whether you're in need of a journey that explores finding the "magic" of the season, or an uplifting, joyous 90 minutes to get you in the holiday mood, the right movie may do the trick. With the wide range of movies in the queue — that you can stream ASAP — you'll have no shortage of wintry joy, no matter how "frightful" the weather outside. And anyway, who couldn't use a little more happiness during this season? Here's the best of the best Netflix rom-coms your Christmas-loving heart never knew it needed.

Love, Actually Everett Collection You can't have a Christmas without the tradition of viewing this gem. Love, Actually is a rom-com staple. The tale follows a few different threads by way of a lonely prime minister, a newly divorced writer and his housekeeper, a widower and his stepson, a wife and mom who finds out some tough stuff about her husband, and a few others. All of these beautifully told stories intersect during a Christmas pageant. This is the rom-com to end all rom-coms and a perfect pairing for hot chocolate.

A Christmas Prince Everett Collection OK, so this one might slide towards the cornball side of romantic movies, but that's what makes it so great. Indulge in the story about a reporter assigned abroad who falls for the prince of Aldovia except — surprise! — he has no idea she's a reporter. It's the stuff dreams are made of.

Christmas Inheritance Everett Collection If you're looking for a tried-and-true formula for feel-good rom-coms, Christmas Inheritance is it. In this one, your protagonist, Ellen — a socialite heiress who's mission is to get a card to her dad's former partner — finds the meaning of the season. And, well, falls in love. Obviously.

Merry Kissmas Movieclips Indie on YouTube Merry Kissmas is for everyone who's been through all the wrong relationships to get to the right one. Kayla's choreographer fiancé is self-obsessed so it's only natural she finds love elsewhere, right? And she does in the caterer who reminds her what it's like to be seen.

Dear Santa Johnson Production Group on YouTube A "Dear Santa" letter written by a little girl has the ability to change everything when a woman finds it, meets the girls dad, and bam — instalove.

The Spirit of Christmas MarVista Entertainment on YouTube It's not Christmas without ghosts of some sort, right? This one features a haunted hotel with a ghost that returns for the 12 days of Christmas every year. But (because there's always a but), the ghost meets the lawyer trying to sell the property, they try to break the spell, and of course fall in love. Kind of morbid, but whatever.

White Christmas Everett Collection Sometimes it's good to throw a classic in the mix. In White Christmas, two Army vets put on a holiday show and fall in love with two showbiz sisters. If you've ever needed to hear Bing Crosby sing White Christmas to feel all the feels, this is your chance.

A Holiday Engagement Johnson Production Group on YouTube You've got to love the movies with the "here's my fake boyfriend" situation. This is that. Would you want to face your family during the holidays after a serious breakup? I mean, hiring an actor to play your boyfriend sounds like much more fun.

Christmas Crush Christmas Crush - Trailer on YouTube During a high school reunion, Georgia is excited with the thought of reuniting with a former crush. But, that might not be what's in the Christmas cards (i.e. here comes a new person to love instead).