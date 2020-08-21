Allergen-Free Snack Ideas For When It's Your Turn To Be Snack Mom

Between summer activities and back-to-school (whatever that may mean for your family), being deemed the “snack mom” is no small task. Kids of all ages are rapidly growing, forever hungry, and downright serious when it comes to their snacks.

Maybe you’re on duty to provide enough fuel for a classroom of kids, a play group of a few close friends, or just your own littles at home. No matter how many mouths you’re feeding, it’s on you to come up with innovative and tasty ideas.

And since there’s no room to take chances with common allergens, it’s important to keep allergy-free snacks options at the ready. That may sound overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be!

Romper teamed up with Ripple, a plant-based milk alternative, to bring you the best allergen-free snack options, no matter the occasion. These ideas are easy to put together, totally kid-approved, and free of common allergens like dairy, peanuts, and gluten. You’ve got enough on your plate, and it’s time to fill theirs — as simply and deliciously as possible.

1. Classic Chocolate Pudding Pudding is forever a favorite among kids and adults alike, and luckily it's easy to swap out some key ingredients and make this quick classic allergen-free! Milk acts as the base for most homemade puddings, so instead of dairy or nut milk options, sub in a plant-based milk made from pea protein. Aside from being a safe alternative, it gets bonus points for having zero sugar, 32mg DHA Omega-3s, and lots of Vitamin D and B-12 to support healthy growth. Just make sure the rest of the ingredients — sugar, corn starch, salt, and cacao powder — are made in allergen-free facilities, and you're good to go.

2. Fresh Fruit Pops It doesn’t get much simpler or more naturally allergy-friendly than this, my friends. Pick up some popsicle molds and your kids’ favorite fresh fruits. (Watermelon, apples, pineapples, and strawberries tend to work well and taste great.) Puree, pour into your molds, add a popsicle stick, freeze for seven to eight hours, and that’s it. Yes, really! You can opt for the addition of a bit of honey or maple syrup for natural sweetness. Mix things up even more by layering a teaspoon of dairy-free yogurt in between fruit puree layers in your popsicle mold.

3. Savory Snack Mix A great option for fueling a few kids or more, this is a DIY crowd-pleaser that you can totally make your own. Start with some gluten-free pretzels, crunchy cereal, and snack crackers. Naturally, you’ll want to skip the nuts, but consider tossing in sunflower or pumpkin seeds for some added protein. Raisins and other dried fruit makes a nice addition, too. If your crew is into the salty and sweet combo, add some allergy-free chocolate chips or candies into the mix, and help satisfy that craving!

4. Sumptuous Snickerdoodle Cookies You read that right — this classically sweet cookie option can easily make the transition into an allergen-free snack. You'll need to make some swaps, but that can be done easily and deliciously. Your eggs, vanilla extract, sugar, baking powder, and cinnamon should be safe (just check their labels). Swap the milk out for a plant-based milk alternative (which, bonus: has has 50% more calcium than dairy milk), and opt for a dairy-free butter substitute as well. Use your favorite gluten-free flour, too. Hot out of the oven with some cinnamon sugar sprinkled on top, these cookies are to die for.

5. Decadent Dipped Bananas Here’s another one that’s about as easy as it comes with just three items needed: medium ripe bananas, allergy-friendly dipping chocolate, and popsicle sticks. You’ll want to peel the bananas and place them on the popsicle sticks, then wrap them in plastic wrap and pop ‘em in the freezer for three to four hours so they can withstand the heat of the chocolate. Once your chocolate is melted, dip the frozen banana pops in, and your dipped bananas are ready to set in the freezer. Some recipes call for chopped nuts as an outer coating, but naturally, you’ll want to skip this step for an allergy friendly treat. But it doesn’t mean you can’t consider rolling the dipped banana in sprinkles or coconut flakes before freezing!

6. Crunchy Chickpeas Roasted chickpeas are another impossibly easy snack time favorite to add to your repertoire. They’re allergy-free, packed with protein, and can be made any number of ways. Drain and rinse your chickpeas, then pat them dry. Sprinkle with olive oil and salt at your discretion, then roast them up. Once they’ve crisped, sprinkle your kids’ favorite herbs and seasonings for a chip-like quality, or toss with nutritional yeast for a non-dairy cheddar flavor.

7. Best-Ever Fudge Brownies There's nothing quite like a thick, fudgy brownie, is there? It may just be the ultimate treat, and the allergy-free option sacrifices none of the flavor. Simply swap out all-purpose white flour for a gluten-free variety, and use chocolate plant-based milk in place of regular or nut milk — you won't have to sacrifice any of that chocolate goodness, and it's lower in sugar than dairy chocolate milk. Everything else should be compatible if it's made in an allergen-free facility (sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, salt, coconut oil, and vanilla extract). Vegan chocolate chips are an optional topping, but when do kids say no to more chocolate? A great companion for this treat is plant-based milk with high protein content, which comes in original, chocolate, and vanilla flavors.