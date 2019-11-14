New motherhood is a wild ride. Between healing from childbirth, soaking in every inch of your sweet babe, and suddenly being responsible for the every need of a tiny human, it's a lot to take in. It's no wonder Allison Holker's postpartum selfie proclaims women are super heroes. Because honestly, she's not wrong.

If you remember, the So You Think You Can Dance star and her DJ husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, recently welcomed their third child. Like recently, recently. The couple announced the arrival of their daughter, Zaia, via Instagram last Wednesday— which means it's only been one week since Holker gave birth. Holker also has an 11-year-old daughter, and the couple shares a 3-year-old son, Maddox.

On Nov. 13, the mom of three took to Instagram to share a bathroom selfie featuring her newly-postpartum belly, E! News reported. "A week post baby! " Holker declared. "So impressed with what the body can do and handle. All women are SUPERHEROS!! Love your body, it’s incredible!!! "

The new mama's Instagram followers simply adored her empowering message. One person commented, "Girl, good for you bein’ REAL and telling truth...mamas are bad*sses!"

Another Instagram user wrote, "Amen sister. We need more of this! Women embracing the miracle! And you look amazing!"

Yet another person chimed in with, "Thank you for showing what it is truly like postpartum."

Holker and Boss announced their baby girl's birth on Nov. 6, People reported. They did so with a black-and-white photo of Zaia's hand grabbing her mama's finger — and with her dad's hand in the background. The proud mom shared her newborns name, along with her stats: 9 pounds, 3 ounces, 21 inches long, and a "healthy beautiful angel." Not long afterward, Holker also posted a photo of herself holding Zaia while sitting next to Boss. "We create life together," she captioned the shot.

In my opinion, Holker looks ah-mazing. It's normal for new moms to sport what looks like a six-months-pregnant bump — even though there's obviously no longer an internal baby. That's because it takes time for a woman's uterus to contract back down to its pre-pregnancy size — six to eight weeks, according to BabyCenter. (It took more than nine months to make room for a full-term baby, after all.)

Kudos to Allison Holker for being unafraid to share a glimpse of her postpartum reality. That body grew an entire human — and then pushed said human out. She should be proud of it. Because women are superhero bad*sses, and we deserve to be recognized and celebrated for it.