Anxiety has taken on a different shape these days. The proverbial villain in the rubber mask has been replaced by something invisible and shape-shifting. "In terms of what's going on in the world, I was always kind of afraid of everything," says Amanda Seyfried. "Now, I'm just like, 'I was right. There's a lot of things to be afraid of.'"

Seyfried, 34, is waiting out the global pause on her farm in upstate New York with her 2-year-old daughter; husband, actor Thomas Sadoski; horses; and dogs. Her mother usually helps out, but she is not there. Seyfried's sister is on the other side of the country, and her grandmother is somewhat close but they don't want to risk contact. Her father is working in a hospital as a pharmacist. "He's alone," says Seyfried. "I feel so bad for him. He's literally alone." She feels for all the healthcare workers risking their lives to work through the pandemic.

All anyone can do is wait to be reunited, and look for the upsides, Seyfried says in a Zoom conversation with Romper while promoting the latest Scooby-Doo reboot, SCOOB! — a movie about a dogpocalypse — on a couch between two plants. It is at once escapism, and a reminder of a distant (sorry, children of the '80s, you're now old enough to have kids of your own!) childhood.

"I only have one child and I feel very lucky because I know most of my friends have two," Seyfried says of the current moment. "It's really difficult and their husbands are working, but my husband is not working, I'm not working."

Her Instagram confirms this. A patchwork of horse photos, artwork made from twine and natural materials, sunsets, photos of her dog's head photoshopped onto other animals, and crochet, the vibe is JOMO. "I've been practicing for isolation for a really long time," says Seyfried. "I'm a homebody, I'm a nester. I probably crocheted more before quarantine, honestly."

Tending to a small human and to the horses keeps her busy and happy, she says. "I have animals to feed in the morning. They don't care about anything, they just want to get fed and that's the silver lining. I have a lot to distract."

The actor has previously talked about her experience dealing with anxiety and panic attacks onstage in a play with Sadoski, and has credited him with getting her through. Among the revelations of a world stopped in place, relationships are all that matter: "I just want to see my family, I want to see everybody."

In the meantime, there is crocheting.

"I'm a pro at staying home," she says. "I just didn't ever think I was going to have to."

SCOOB! is out May 15.