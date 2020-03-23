While the global coronavirus pandemic has forced many businesses to shut their doors, online retailers like Amazon seem busier than ever — and they're looking for help. A peek at one of the online retailer's career pages shows Amazon is hiring more than 1,000 remote workers for full-time positions.

Amazon currently has more than 1,000 full-time, work-from-home postings on its virtual locations career page, as Working Mother was among the first to report. While the majority of openings are for solutions architects, positions in human resources, IT, software development, fulfillment and operations management, and sales, advertising, and account management are also listed. Although all jobs are categorized as work-from-home gigs, it's worth noting that some postings do require applicants to live in a specific state. You can view the online retailer's full list of open work-from-home positions on Amazon's virtual locations career page or read about one mom's experience landing a remote gig at Amazon at Working Mother.

Along with its more than 1,000 open remote positions, a recent spike in consumer demand has spurred Amazon to announce plans to hire for a variety of full and part-time positions across the U.S. "We are opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in our fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public," Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations, said in a statement shared on The Amazon Blog earlier this month.

"We also know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis," Clark said. "We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back."

martinedoucet/E+/Getty Images

The online retailer has also vowed to promote social distancing in the workplace and increase and enhance cleaning for employees unable to work remote. Additionally, Clark has said Amazon will increase the hourly pay rate of employees in the United States, Canada, and Europe through the end of April in an effort "to recognize our employees who are playing an essential role for people at a time when many of the services that might normally be there to support them are closed."

The full list of open positions available at Amazon can be found at the retailer's online career hub.

