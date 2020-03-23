In an effort to help all families stay entertained and at home amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Amazon has made a number of children's shows and movies free for everyone to stream. So while coronavirus-related school closures and work from home orders have made life at home a little more chaotic for most parents, Amazon's new Free for All library just might be what helps you find 30 undisturbed minutes to take that conference call.

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise, people around the world have found their daily lives significantly disrupted. In the United States alone, school closures have left at least 54.5 million students stuck at home, according to data from Education Week. To better support families affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Amazon has made more than 40 children's TV shows and movies free to stream online.

Amazon's Free for All library includes nearly a dozen Amazon Original shows for preschool aged children, nearly a dozen Amazon or Prime Original shows for kids age 6 to 11, and 20 PBS Kids series. You'll find favorites like Arthur, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Caillou, and Reading Rainbow, along with fun, education-focused shows like Martha Speaks and Design Squad. Amazon has also made dozens of third-party family-friendly movies free with ads as part of its Free for All library.

Amazon has said it plans to continue working with its content partners to widen its selection of free programming over time. That being said, the company told Tech Crunch that while select Amazon and Prime Original programming will be available for free worldwide, the included licensed third-party content will differ country to country.

The shows and movies now included in Amazon's Free for All library were previously only available to Prime members, but they're now accessible to anyone with an Amazon account, which is free to set up. While no longer exclusive to Prime members, the free movies and TV shows will still stream through the Prime Video app, which can be downloaded for free on compatible smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, various game consoles, and Chromecast.

You can browse Amazon's full Free for All library online here. Amazon has also made a select number of children's books free through Audible, its audiobook service. You can explore Audible's free kids' collection here.

