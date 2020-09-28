Amazon Prime Day 2020 Is Full Of Deals For Kids, Home, & Entertainment

Normally, Prime Day comes sometime in the summer. Last year, it happened in the middle of July, but thanks to COVID, Prime Day 2020 was pushed back to deal with Amazon's overwhelming amount of online orders for everyday needs. Now that things have slowed, Prime Day 2020 is coming on October 13 and 14, and it looks like there will be some excellent deals.

On the highest of Bezos holidays, you can expect deals from all of the Amazon devices, including their Fire Stick Recast and Kindles. One of the better sales they're offering is two echo dots for under $40 (regularly priced $40 per unit). The big news of Prime Day is that they are also doing more to give back. Starting today through October 12, Amazon will offer Prime members a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when members spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon’s store. Apparently this Prime Day and the rest of the upcoming holiday season, Amazon will spend more than $100 million on new promotional activities to help small businesses increase sales and reach new customers.

With the amount of money I shove at Amazon, I'm just really glad they're doing something to help struggling businesses stay afloat.

As usual, there are a ton of promotions for members not using some of their many services like Kindle and Music Unlimited. For instance, they are offering their Amazon music unlimited service for $1 for four months of access, which is a genuinely decent deal. They're also offering $50 off of a year of Audible Premium Plus (worth it) and 50% off a six-month Kindle Unlimited membership. My favorite deal is that when you spend $20 on ebooks ,you'll get a $5 ebook credit. On top of that, Prime members can pick two, new select Kindle books for free.

There will also be up to 30% on select kids' and baby clothing and shoes, up to 30% on select Calvin Klein styles, and up to 30% on select trends from premium women's fashion. You can grab 20% on coffee and snacks from Amazon Fresh, too, as well as 40% on pet essentials from Wag.

If it's your first time shopping Amazon Fresh, you can grab $15 off your first order of $50 during Prime Day, and for the home, you can save up to 20% or more on furniture brands like Nathan James and Lane Home Furnishings.

Prime Day will also offer a selection of titles to rent or buy through Prime Video 50% off, 20% off select DEWALT saws and drills, and 30% on select toys from Green Toys.

Other deals will feature brands like Panasonic, Keurig, Under Armour, Coleman, Simple Joys by Carter's, adidas, Lacoste, Marvel, and a ton more. As usual, sign on early and often to snag the best lightning deals before they sell out. It's basically a shopping race.