Amazon Prime Day's Hidden Gems: The 101 Best Deals (Up To 70% Off & Ending Soon)

UPDATED (7/16/18 9:30 pm) Keep checking back; we're adding Prime Day deals as they drop throughout the day.

Today's the day: Amazon Prime Day sales are live and will feature killer savings in every category, now through July 17. To save you time, we're sifting through the chaos and hunting down the absolute best deals, from sick new kitchen gadgets, to essential skin care buys, to everything in between. These hidden gems are going for up to 70 percent off, and the deals won't last forever, so scroll on.

Click here to shop Prime Day deals up to 80% off on Amazon now.

25% Off An Organic Face & Body Cream Amazon $17 (Was $21) Amazon Shop Sale This organic skin cream is made with soothing manuka honey and aloe vera to hydrate and nourish your body, and is now 25 percent off.

30% Off A 12-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set Amazon $35 (Was $50) Amazon Shop Sale From cookies and cupcakes to the perfect roast chicken, there's nothing you can't bake in this 12-piece bakeware set, which is 30 percent off.

45% Off This Jersey Short-Sleeve Dress Amazon $10 (Was $18) Amazon Shop Sale On those hot and warm days when you don't know what to wear, make life simple by pulling on this comfortable jersey short-sleeve dress, which is up to 50 percent off.

25% Off This Cult-Favorite Mascara Amazon $15 (Was $20) Amazon Shop Sale As this lash-building mascara proves, you don't have to be a big-name brand to gain cult favorite status. This mascara can pump up your lashes 300 percent — and it's 25 percent off.

32% Off This Cooling Memory Foam And Gel Pillow Amazon $32 (Was $46) Amazon Shop Sale This pillow combines the supportive comfort of memory foam with a layer of temperature-regulating gel to keep your head cool all night long. Score it now for 32 percent off.

26% Off This Robot Vacuum Amazon $170 (Was $230) Amazon Shop Sale Use an app or Alexa or Google Home voice controls to set this robot vacuum into action — and get one today for 26 percent off.

22% Off This Large Lighted Makeup Mirror Amazon $28 (Was $36) Amazon Shop Sale This trifold lighted makeup mirror has 3X, 5X, and 10X magnification and is now 22 percent off.

17% Off A Dyson Vacuum Amazon $250 (Was $300) Amazon Shop Sale Whether you have carpet or hardwood, this Dyson upright vacuum has HEPA filtration and is currently 17 percent off.

20% Off On A 43-Inch Smart TV Amazon $200 (Was $250) Amazon Shop Sale Get access to more than 4,000 streaming channels on this 1080p smart LED TV, which is 20 percent off.

57% Off A Mini Food Processor Amazon $32 (Was $75) Amazon Shop Sale This portable mini food processor has a stainless steel blade that chops and grinds through any ingredient, and it's on sale for 57 percent off.

35% Off Moscow Mule Mugs Amazon $19 (Was $29) Amazon Shop Sale This set of four hammered copper Moscow mule mugs have a stainless steel lining, are amazing with chilled drinks, and are now 35 percent off.

31% This Vegetable Steamer And Rice Cooker Amazon $33 (Was $48) Amazon Shop Sale Consider this the vegetable steamer you need to do everything from cook rice to steam veggies and meat, to boil up to 16 eggs at once — and it's 31 percent off.

20% Off This Multipurpose Kitchen Mat Featured On Shark Tank Amazon $22 (Was $27) Amazon Shop Sale Made from BPA-free silicone, this heat-resistant pad was featured on Shark Tank and can be used as a place mat, trivet, jar opener, and more. You'll get two pads in each order at 20 percent off.

33% Off A Comfortable Mattress Topper Amazon $133 (Was $200) Amazon Shop Sale This four-inch pillow top mattress topper makes any mattress more comfortable, thanks to cooling gel memory foam. It's being offered at 33 percent off.

36% Off This Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $83 (was $130) Amazon Shop Sale Instead of waiting hours (and days) for your cold brew coffee to be ready, this cold brew coffee maker gets the job done in minutes and makes up to 16 servings. It's on sale for 36 percent off.

13% Off A Professional-Quality Hot Styling Brush Amazon $34 (Was $40) Amazon Shop Sale With two heat settings and ionic technology to control frizz and bring on major shine, this one-inch hot air brush is one you need in your hair styling kit — and it's 13 percent off.

31% Off This Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $70 (was $101) Amazon Shop Sale This memory foam mattress topper will help you get a better night's sleep, protect the life of your mattress, and is discounted 31 percent.

49% Off This Standing Desk Mat Amazon $62 (was $120) Amazon Shop Sale This standing desk mat features an ergonomic design that lends more support to your back and legs, and is a whopping 49 percent off.

28% Off On A Touch Screen Laptop Amazon $239 (was $320) Amazon Shop Sales Not only is the Acer Spin 1 laptop top of the line, it's also available for under $250, at 28 percent off.

30% Off This Fisher-Price Jumperoo Amazon $73 (was $105) Amazon Shop Sale This Fisher-Price Jumperoo is beloved by children and parents alike, and is a seriously amazing deal at just $73.

37% Off A Lightweight Stroller Amazon $63 (was $100) Amazon Shop Sale This lightweight stroller is durable, has anti-shock wheels, and is a total steal at 37 percent off.

Amazon $29 (Was $40) Amazon Shop Sale This sturdy tablet holder, which is made from metal and silicone, and fits a variety of tablets, and is currently being offered at 30 percent off.

50% Off An Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon $20 (Was $40) Amazon Shop Sale This Amazon Fire TV Stick yields over 200 channels (including Netflix and Amazon Prime Television), and is being offered at 50 percent off.

20% Off This Air Purifier With HEPA Filter Amazon $600 (Was $749) Amazon Shop Sale This air purifier, which has a HEPA filter that captures 99.7 percent of air pollutants like dust, mold, and pet dander, is available for 20 percent off (with coupon).

30% Off This Cleansing Brush For Sensitive Skin Amazon $139.30 (Was $199) Amazon Shop Sale Sensitive skin types can get a deep pore-cleansing treatment with this gentle facial cleansing brush, which is on sale for 30 percent off.

51% Off A Stand Mixer Amazon $210 (Was $430) Amazon Shop Sale With more than 15 attachments, a sturdy base, and a pouring shield, this stand mixer will help you whip up a variety of recipes — and it's 51 percent off.

30% Off This Calvin Klein Bralette Amazon $21 (Was $28) Amazon Shop Sale This cotton bralette is so comfortable you won't even feel like you're wearing anything at all — and it's on sale for 30 percent off. Available Sizes: XS-3X

20% Off This Dog Camera Amazon $200 (Was $250) Amazon Shop Sale This dog camera has two-way chat that lets you communicate with your pup, can toss treats out to your pooch, and is 20 percent off.

35% On A Double Belgian Waffle Maker Amazon $57 (Was $76) Amazon Shop Sale Save time and whip up incredible batches of Belgian waffles with this waffle maker that makes two waffles at one time and is 35 percent off.

46% Off This Epilator For Simple Hair Removal Amazon $38 (Was $70) Amazon Shop Sale Remove unwanted hair in the shower or even when your skin is dry and you're on the go — this rechargeable wet/dry epilator comes with six accessories and is 46 percent off.

30% Off A Wet-Dry Vacuum Amazon $175 (Was 250) Amazon Shop Sale Vacuum and wash your floors at the same time with this wet-dry vacuum, which is 30 percent off.

50% Off This Water Flosser For Healthy Teeth And Gums Amazon $40 (Was $80) Amazon Shop Sale Floss your teeth using nothing more than water — this water flosser features 10 pressure settings and is offered at 50 percent off.

56% Off This Stainless Steel Garlic Press Amazon $13 (was $29) Amazon Shop Sales This stainless steel garlic press is a quality kitchen gadget you'll be glad you have, especially since it's 56 percent off.

62% Off This Professional Knife Set Amazon $80 (was $211) Amazon Shop Sales This durable, high-quality knife set normally costs over $200, but can be purchased for just $80 during Amazon Prime Day.

30% Off This Precision Poacher Amazon $91 (was $130) Amazon Shop Sale This precision poacher from Breville has six powerful heat settings, perfect for poaching, boiling, and scrambling and it's 30 percent off during Amazon Prime Day.

40% Off On Mineral Hand Cream Amazon $6 (was $10) Amazon Shop Sale This mineral hand cream hydrates hands and keeps your skin soft and healthy — all at 40 percent off.

30% Off This Nail Polish Primer Pack Amazon $14 (was $20) Amazon Shop Sale This nail polish primer pack will keep polish on your nails much longer, and provide a glossy top coat to your favorite color, all for just

19% Off On This Gel Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $24 (was $30) Amazon Shop Sale At just under 20 percent off, this cooling pillow is made of memory foam, and is reversible, making it ultra-versatile.

58% Off Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon $125 (Was $300) Amazon Shop Sale These noise-cancelling headphones can be used to listen to music and take phone calls — and they're on sale for 58 percent off.

36% Off Crest Teeth Whitening Strips Amazon $28 (Was $44) Amazon Shop Sale Whiten and brighten your teeth with this dental whitening kit, which consists of strips you wear comfortably over your teeth. The kit is now 36 percent off.

67% Off This SharkNinja Blender Amazon $50 (was $150) Amazon Shop Sales This top-of-the-line SharkNinja blender normally would run you about $150 — but during Amazon Prime Day you can get it for just $50.

35% Off This Smart Phone Printer Amazon $130 (was $200) Amazon Shop Sale With this high-tech smart phone printer, you can print polaroids from your smart phone — and at 35 percent off it's a total steal.

28% Off This At-Home Foot Spa & Bath Amazon $57 (was $80) Amazon Shop Sale This at-home foot bath is a no-brainer if you like great savings and a relaxing spa-quality experience. It's 28 percent off during Amazon Prime Day.

72% Off A Set Of Three Flameless Candles Amazon $14 (was $50) Amazon Shop Sale These flameless candles are a safe way to illuminate your space, and are seriously discounted at 72 percent off.

30% Off This Fan-Favorite Setting Powder Amazon $19 (was $27) Amazon Shop Sale This setting powder has hundreds of five-star reviews praising how well it works, and if you have Amazon Prime, you can get it for 30 percent off when you add it to your cart.