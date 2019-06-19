Chances are you do a lot of your book shopping on Amazon; nothing beats getting a box full of books delivered straight to your house. But there are so many good reads on the site that it can be hard to know what to order next, which is why I'm such a big fan of Amazon's Best Children's Books of 2019 (So Far) list. It highlights the Amazon editors' favorite books from the first half of the year, so you don't have to spend forever scrolling through reviews. Shout out to efficiency.

The children's list is just one of the "So Far" lists the editors have compiled; you can check out their faves in pretty much any genre you're a fan of, including their top picks for the year overall. Their kid's lit picks provide options for little ones of all ages, ranging from toddler-friendly bedtime stories to middle grade books that introduce young readers to more complex narratives. The diversity of their picks is impressive, and I'm pretty sure any parent could find at least one book on the list their kid would be interested.

Read on to find out the top 20 children's releases of the year according to the Amazon team, and get ready to freshen up your kiddo's bookshelves. Summer reading just got a whole lot more fun.