Amazon's Black Friday Sale Can Be Shopped From The Comfort Of Home — Here Are 6 Departments Worth Checking Out
If you were hoping to snag some deals this Black Friday, but fear the wrath of mall-shoppers all across America, Amazon has got you covered. The online shopping website is running sales all week, with additional discounts popping up on Friday. Here are six things you can get at great prices during Amazon's Black Friday sale this year.
Firstly, here's a little background on Black Friday, and why retailers offer such amazing discounts on the fourth Friday in November. Black Friday always falls on the day after Thanksgiving, and the first official use of the term traces back to the early 1960s, according to Thinkmap Visual Thesaurus. The term "Black Friday" was actually a term that the police used to describe terrible traffic conditions, and a Philadelphia-based reporter named Joseph P. Barrett appropriated the phrase to mean what it still means today. A day that used to be an extra post-holiday day off from school and work to hang with family has become a day to wake up at 5 a.m. and head to the mall.
The age of online shopping means never having to miss a sale, but still, websites like Amazon opt to offer additional discounts on Black Friday. So if your Black Friday shopping style is spending about 10 minutes from the comfort of your own home browsing deals instead of playing tug-of-war over a purse with a fellow shopper, here are six departments Amazon is majorly discounting this Black Friday.
1Televisions
Amazon is offering 25 percent or more off LG 2018 HD TVs, 20 percent or more off Sony 2018 4K Ultra HD TVs, and 15 percent or more off Samsung 2018 4K Ultra HD TVs. That's a whole lotta TVs!
2Amazon Fire Sticks
If you want to enhance the TV-watching experience on a TV new or old, now could be a good time to get an Amazon Fire Stick. The device is marked down from $50 to $35 for Black Friday — that's 30 percent off.
3Kindles
If you're planning to read a lot this holiday season, perhaps look into the Kindle discounts this Friday. Kindle Paperwhite E-readers will be 33 percent off — $80 down from $120, according to Slate.
4Kitchen Appliances
If you're the kind of person who starts planning your Christmas and Hanukkah menus the moment Thanksgiving ends, perhaps it would be worth browsing Amazon's reduced fancy kitchen appliances on Friday. The Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide is going for $75 (down from $99) and the Oster Expressbake Bread Maker (with a gluten-free setting) is on sale for $56 (down from $90). Bon appétit!
5Humidifiers
My apartment is so dry already, and winter hasn't even begun. I have one humidifier going strong, but I just may pull a Liz Lemon this year and buy another. Luckily, Amazon is offering discounts on a few that look good. The VicTsing Cool Mist Humidifier is on sale for $33 (down from $60), VicTsing Ultrasonic Humidifier (which is recommended for babies) is on sale for $35 (down from $50), and the Pure Enrichment MistAire Humidifier is on sale for $40 (down from $80). Happy breathing!
6Furniture
Did you know that Amazon is full of furniture? I'm embarrassed to admit that I never thought of furniture shopping on the site, but now just might be a good time to start. A ton of Amazon's furniture is marked down by at least 15 percent this Friday. For example, the Rivet Sloane Mid-Century Tufted Modern Sofa is on sale for $594.15 (down from $699), the Stone & Beam Decatur Modern Tufted Accent Chair is on sale for $252.15 (down from $349), and the Ravenna Home Dora Class Shelf Storage Wood Side Table is on sale for $80.74 (down from $95), available in multiple colors. You're going to need something comfy to rest on while you watch your new TV, after all!
