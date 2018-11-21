If you were hoping to snag some deals this Black Friday, but fear the wrath of mall-shoppers all across America, Amazon has got you covered. The online shopping website is running sales all week, with additional discounts popping up on Friday. Here are six things you can get at great prices during Amazon's Black Friday sale this year.

Firstly, here's a little background on Black Friday, and why retailers offer such amazing discounts on the fourth Friday in November. Black Friday always falls on the day after Thanksgiving, and the first official use of the term traces back to the early 1960s, according to Thinkmap Visual Thesaurus. The term "Black Friday" was actually a term that the police used to describe terrible traffic conditions, and a Philadelphia-based reporter named Joseph P. Barrett appropriated the phrase to mean what it still means today. A day that used to be an extra post-holiday day off from school and work to hang with family has become a day to wake up at 5 a.m. and head to the mall.

The age of online shopping means never having to miss a sale, but still, websites like Amazon opt to offer additional discounts on Black Friday. So if your Black Friday shopping style is spending about 10 minutes from the comfort of your own home browsing deals instead of playing tug-of-war over a purse with a fellow shopper, here are six departments Amazon is majorly discounting this Black Friday.

2 Amazon Fire Sticks If you want to enhance the TV-watching experience on a TV new or old, now could be a good time to get an Amazon Fire Stick. The device is marked down from $50 to $35 for Black Friday — that's 30 percent off.

3 Kindles Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you're planning to read a lot this holiday season, perhaps look into the Kindle discounts this Friday. Kindle Paperwhite E-readers will be 33 percent off — $80 down from $120, according to Slate.

4 Kitchen Appliances If you're the kind of person who starts planning your Christmas and Hanukkah menus the moment Thanksgiving ends, perhaps it would be worth browsing Amazon's reduced fancy kitchen appliances on Friday. The Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide is going for $75 (down from $99) and the Oster Expressbake Bread Maker (with a gluten-free setting) is on sale for $56 (down from $90). Bon appétit!

5 Humidifiers My apartment is so dry already, and winter hasn't even begun. I have one humidifier going strong, but I just may pull a Liz Lemon this year and buy another. Luckily, Amazon is offering discounts on a few that look good. The VicTsing Cool Mist Humidifier is on sale for $33 (down from $60), VicTsing Ultrasonic Humidifier (which is recommended for babies) is on sale for $35 (down from $50), and the Pure Enrichment MistAire Humidifier is on sale for $40 (down from $80). Happy breathing!