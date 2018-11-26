Amazon's Diaper Sale Includes Some Major Discounts On These Huggies Must-Haves

No matter how big the sales are, I can never get myself to splurge during the Black Friday or Cyber Monday on things that I just don't need. However, there is one thing that no parent can pass up: a good diaper sale. This year, Amazon's diaper sale includes a major discount on some Huggies must-have items, as well as other big name brands like Baby Ganics and Diaper Genie.

After the tryptophan comas and Black Friday stampedes comes perhaps the best part of the holiday shopping season: Cyber Monday — and this year is set to be a doozy. According to CNN, Cyber Monday 2018 will likely end up as the largest online shopping day in U.S. history, with a projected $7.8 billion in sales. The online sales tracking system Adobe Analytics reported that as a 17 percent increase from last year, according to CNN.

Stores across the country will be offering massive discounts on a variety of products. While the allure of a new flat screen, or an updated wardrobe are not lost on me, the practical purchase always wins out. And when you have a little one at home who has yet to master the art of using a toilet, you can never have too many diapers and baby wipes.

So why not use Cyber Monday 2018 to stock up on these essentials? Amazon has you covered, especially if you're a Huggies fan.

Amazon currently has a variety of diapers on sale for as much as 50 percent off and its deals will last through Dec. 1. As Forbes reported, Amazon's Cyber Monday sale will be an extension of its Black Friday sale, with the same prices.

Huggies Little Snugglers are around 30 percent off per box, and Huggies Little Movers active baby diapers are reduced as much as 40 percent.

Amazon also has deals on other baby changing products like Diaper Genie trash bags and Baby Ganics wipes. Pampers Swaddlers or Cruisers purchased from Amazon during the sale come with a free box of wipes, according to Baby Mama.

Even if you are fully stocked on the size of diapers that your baby is currently in, Cyber Monday is a great chance to build up a stockpile of bigger sizes. Babies go through an obscene amount of diapers during their first year of life. And after that stage, according to Love To Know, babies will power through roughly 1,500 to 1,800 diapers every year. So, yeah, I would say it is worth stocking up while they are on sale.

Amazon is also offering discounts on other parenting products, such as baby monitors, booster seats, nursing products, play gyms, and more, according to Parenting. And if you can't find what you need on sale on Amazon, other stores have deals on what you need for your little ones. For instance, every mom's tried and true retailer, Target, is offering an additional 15 percent off of your entire purchase on Monday, along with the low sale prices.

While I'm not one to advocate for spending in excess just for the sake of spending, even I can't deny that these are some great deals on must have items. Happy shopping!

