Amber Portwood Reportedly Gave Birth To A Baby Boy, & Fans Are So Excited

It looks like congratulations are in order for one Teen Mom mama. That's because the former 16 & Pregnant star is a mom — again. E! If you remember, Amber Portwood already has a daughter, Leah, with her ex, Gary Shirley. And on this morning, E! Online reported Amber Portwood has welcomed her second child — and first with current boyfriend, Andrew Glennon — on Tuesday, May 8. Reportedly, Amber Portwood gave birth to a baby boy, and here are the deets.

In Touch Weekly reported that Portwood's baby boy actually arrived a few days earlier than her anticipated due date of Sunday, May 13. (But seriously, wouldn't that have been the best Mother's Day present?) The new parents have named him James Andrew, according to the publication. His early arrival didn't come as a complete surprise for Teen Mom fans — because Portwood took to Twitter on Monday to give everyone a heads-up that she was in labor. "He's coming!" the laboring mama tweeted, while sharing a link to a Teen Mom Talk Now blog post revealing Portwood's baby was on the way.

And on Sunday, Portwood announced that she was already 3 centimeters dilated.

Although neither Portwood nor Glennon have shared a photo of their new little bundle of joy on social media yet, I have a feeling it won't be too long before the world is introduced to his sweet face. (After all, the Teen Mom star has kept followers regularly updated on Instagram throughout her pregnancy, and basically gave a play-by-play during her labor.) Less than a month ago, for example, Portwood posted a photo of 9-year-old Leah "practicing" with a baby doll in preparation for her new role as a big sister.

(Yep, I can tell already that she's going to totally rock at her new title.)

Earlier in April, Portwood shared a sweet photo of herself at a prenatal appointment, alongside a shot of Glennon, who was there at the doctor's office with her, Us Weekly reported. She captioned the side-by-side snaps with, "Andrew reading his baby book and me making sure little James is a healthy boy!! #LifeisBeautiful."

More to come ...