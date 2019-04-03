Amber Rose Announces She's Expecting Her Second Child

Is it just me, or has there been a Hollywood baby boom already this spring? Because I swear, every time I turn around there's yet another pregnancy announcement staring me in the face. Not that it's a bad thing, of course. And it looks like congratulations are in order for yet another celebrity couple. On Wednesday, April 3, Amber Rose announced she's expecting her second child, according to Us Weekly.

The model and actress — who already has a 6-year-old son Sebastian with her ex, Wiz Khalifa — took to Instagram to share the big news with her followers on Wednesday. Rose shared a photo of herself smiling while lifting up her shirt to reveal a bump — and lying back on an exam chair during an ultrasound. She captioned the picture with, "@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother! 🤰🏼🤮☺️👶🏽🙏🏽❤️🥰."

Fans were clearly over the moon for the expecting mom and her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards. One Instagram user wrote, "Ahhhhh! This is so amazing!! Congratulations."

Another person commented, "Amber!!’ CONGRATS LOVE!!!!!"

Yet another Instagram user wrote, "OMG!!!😍🙌🏾🙌🏾 I’m so happy for you @amberroseyou deserve all the happiness and magic in the world! Love you mama!"

As E! Online reported, Edwards shared the same photo on his Instagram account — just with a different caption. "Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine. ❤️☀️✨🙏🏽," he wrote. "Sh*t wild! Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. I love you 💕 I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r 'where the b*tches @?' 🤣💙 (no hyper-masculinity)."

According to the Daily Mail, Rose and Edwards started dating last fall. He's actually the Def Jam Records vice president of A&R, according to the publication.

In a 2016 interview with People, Rose opened up about the ups and the downs that go hand-in-hand with motherhood. “As a mom, you have a million different fears,” she told the publication. “You don’t sleep at night. You think about all the worst things that could possibly happen to your baby, and it really sucks.” At the same time, though, her then 3-year-old son showing her affection was pretty much the best thing. She added:

I literally almost shed a tear every single time when he hugs me really tight and he says, ‘Oh, Mommy, I love you so much,’. I want him to do any and every thing that makes him smile and be happy forever.

Too sweet, right? (And so true.)

Rose has also made it clear that she's doing this whole motherhood thing her own way — and she had zero intentions of toning down her Instagram feed just because she has a child. "Moms are allowed to be sexy," she told ET in May, 2018. "We are allowed to still have fun. We are allowed to go out at night when our kids are asleep and still have a good time. Our lives are not over because we have children."

It isn't yet clear how far along Amber Rose is at this point. But one thing's for sure: She, Edwards, and the soon-to-be big brother are all so excited about adding a baby boy to their family. Congrats, guys, on your little one on the way!