Sunday marked an extra special Mother's Day for America Ferrera, who announced she'd given birth to her daughter, her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams, a few days before the holiday. The new mom of two announced the exciting news on Instagram in honor of Mother's Day with a lovely photo and touching post.

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself," Ferrera captioned a photo of her newborn's hand holding onto hers. "Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family."

Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williams also share son Sebastian, who turns 2 years old this month. "The most exquisite little creature graced us with her presence on May 4, 2020. Please meet the newest member of our family, Lucia Marisol Williams. She came just in time for Mother’s Day. Everyone is healthy and happy!" Williams wrote in his Instagram post announcing Lucia's birth.

Ferrera has kept her fans apprised of her pregnancy journey since first sharing the news on New Year's Eve, so the birth announcement is likely music to the ears of her many fans who have been waiting to meet the family's new addition.

As Ferrera explained in her announcement post, the pandemic and subsequent social distancing restrictions led the family to cancel Lucia's baby shower, but Ferrera, Williams, and Sebastian were still able to celebrate in their own way.

Just last month, Williams surprised Ferrera with a Zoom birthday party wherein plenty of her friends were able to send their well wishes to the then-expectant mother virtually. "...I was completely overwhelmed with joy and love! I had no idea how much I wanted to be with my community and to see the faces I love so much!" Ferrera said in her Instagram post about the party. Those same friends will likely be sending their best wishes for the happy family in a similar way.

Many of her friends were quick to share their congratulations on the photo. "My sweet little Lucia. Congratulations, sister," said Ferrera's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star Amber Tamblyn. Mindy Kaling, too, sent her "love to little Lucia" in the form of a comment.

Ferrera's last pregnancy update was a belly photo posted on April 14 with a touching caption about the shared experience of motherhood. "As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now," she wrote. "And also of all the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances. Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power. Hang in there pregnant mamas! We got this."

Even if Lucia's big arrival was impacted by the pandemic, it certainly is cause for celebration. Here's hoping life isn't made too difficult for mom and baby as they spend these first precious weeks together.