There are few stores more ingrained in the consciousness of young women like American Girl. Admittedly, this brand can be pretty pricey, so checking out the American Girl Black Friday sales might be your best bet at snagging one of the heirloom-quality dolls.

On top of the sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the brand is doing a "Happy Dolli-days" 10 Days of Holiday Deals to highlight savings like 25 percent off their Truly Me Mix and Match bundles. They have a range of styles, all designed to perfectly fit your American Girl dolls. Other Black Friday deals are pretty good. You'll be able to take part in their "buy more, save more" savings like 10% off purchases over $75, 15% off purchases over $125, and 20% off all orders of $250 or more.

20% is a pretty big deal for the notoriously exclusive doll company. While it's still a pretty penny to pay for dolls and accessories, it makes it a bit easier to swallow at the holidays. They are a splurge for a reason. The dolls are of the highest quality, and if they receive any damage, American Girl is fantastic about fixing them.

For a custom doll, packs start at $266, so if you just buy that, which comes with accessories, a book, and the doll, you're already going to receive 20 percent off. Some of the more traditional dolls, like choosing a historical doll with a book and accessories, comes out to $128, which will grab you 15% in savings. If you're looking for books and accessories, there are deals on a few things. There will be $10 mini dolls, which are smaller scale American Girl dolls at 6.5 inches tall. Then, there will be $5 mini doll totes to carry those dolls, and some of the DIY books will be priced at $5. The mini dolls are a great entry point to the American Girl world. They are compact versions of the original, so they can serve as a "tryout" for your child to see if they're ready for you to make the investment into the bigger, pricier dolls. Plus, they're really beautiful, and perfect for using with dollhouses.

However, my favorite deal is a new offer for the holidays. The Smart Girls Gift Guide kits will be 25 percent off. These are gifts packaged like a subscription box, and include things like bracelets, a book, and gifts specific to the theme. They have boxes relating to the digital world, friendship, liking yourself, and simpler ideas like fitness. They're quite unique, and usually they're $45.

The store hours will vary depending on location. They are as follows: Atlanta, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco stores are open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Charlotte, Denver, Kansas City, Miami, Orlando, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. stores are open from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Columbus store is 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., LA is 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Nashville is 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Scottsdale is 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.