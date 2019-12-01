American Girl Cyber Monday 2019 Deal Is *Too* Good

American Girl is synonymous with "perfect gift" for a lot of kids, which means a lot of parents need the best deals. If you missed the brand's Black Friday savings, not to worry: during American Girl's Cyber Monday sale, you'll receive 20% off purchases of $100+ in retail stores and on their website (with the exception of their Create Your Own Doll line). Huge, right? I'm pretty sure there are going to be a lot of excited little kids on Christmas morning. Santa Claus does love a discount, after all.

The original American Girl dolls portrayed 8 to 12-year-old girls of a variety of ethnicities, time periods, faiths, and social classes, and were sold with accompanying books told from each girl's viewpoint (my girls still play with their Kaya doll). These days, the uber-popular American Girl brand has expanded to include a line of dolls and stories from present day life, a popular magazine, matching doll and child clothing, movies, and 19 stores nationwide. And how sweet is their Bitty Baby line? What a perfect first baby doll for your little one. I particularly love their Truly Me line, which offers dozens of looks and accessories to mix and match a doll that fits your child's interests and looks to a "T". So neat!

Founded with the intention to "celebrate girls and all that they can be," the brand feels strongly about developing products and experiences that help girls grow up in a wholesome way, while encouraging them to enjoy their childhood through fun and enchanting play. As a mother of two young girls in a world where children seem to grow up way too fast, I appreciate this message from American Girl now more than ever.

What started as a mail-order-only product has to date sold over 32 million American Girl dolls. Pretty incredible, right? I've always thought of American Girl dolls as impeccably well-made and special, which makes them a true keepsake for generations to come. And with this Cyber Monday deal, it's definitely worth it.