Cousin Amy has always been considered the "rebel" of the Duggar family because she doesn't adhere to the same conservative/religious values as Michelle and Jim Bob's 19 kids. And now, Amy Duggar has slammed a controversial blanket training technique rumored to be used by the Duggar family.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, Amy took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her husband Dillon King and their son, Daxton, snuggled up together while fast asleep. The proud mama explained in her caption that the night before was the first time Dillon tried to put Dax to sleep on his own without her help.

"So I was in the next room getting some work done and I hadn't heard them in awhile so I decided to check on them... AND y'all... MY O V A R I E S !!" Amy wrote. "Babe if you see this let's adopt like 50 children! You're the best Dad! What a perfect unfiltered moment. I'm so glad I walked in!"

Seriously, though. Prepare yourself for cuteness overload and take a peek at the swoon-worthy father-son carousel below.

No hint of controversy whatsoever, right? In the comments section of the post, however, one follow wrote, "I'm guessing you're not doing that blanket training crap? Good for you." Amy replied with, "No way! I don't believe in that crap!"

While this news was likely a relief to plenty of Amy's fans, some followers had no idea what blanket training was in the first place. Allow me to explain.

Blanket training is a concept taught in the book Train Up a Child — Child Training for the 21st Century, written by Michael and Debi Pearl. It's a simple concept that involves placing a baby on a blanket for an extended period of time — and disciplining them if they wander off from it. The idea is to teach them obedience (via corporal punishment) from a young age.

Although the Duggars haven't specifically shared that they use the blanket training method described in the Pearls' book, the family has long been rumored to "train" their children — and many fans believe Michelle and Jim Bob have used it. Not to mention, according to Inquisitr, Jim Bob and Michelle are fans of the Pearl family's methods.

In 2019, Jessa Seewald was called out for "training" her young children, Spurgeon, then 2, and Henry, then 1. "Training is for dogs, not humans," an Instagram follower wrote.

Jessa clapped back with, "We train for occupations, we train for jobs, we hire personal trainers for fitness... and we train/teach our kiddos for right behavior in the hopes that they will grow up to be caring, thoughtful and responsible adults. But I agree — dogs are not humans. Thank you for making that distinction."

Although it isn't known for sure whether Jim Bob, Michelle, and their children subscribe to the blanket training method, one thing's certain: Cousin Amy Duggar is definitely not a fan.