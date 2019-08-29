So much changes in your life when you welcome a new baby. Between the lack of sleep, the physical recovery from childbirth, and just getting used to a tiny human depending on you for literally everything, it can definitely be overwhelming. It makes sense that expecting parents would want to tie up loose business ends (and try to slow down a bit in general) before welcoming a new baby. However, Amy Duggar's "life update" reveals lots of changes are on the way for her family, despite the fact that her son will arrive in a few short months.

As you might already know, Amy and her husband, Dillon King, are expecting their first child, a baby boy whom they plan to name Daxton. Amy is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy, and is due sometime in October. Despite all of this, it doesn't sound like anything in her life will slow down anytime soon.

Case in point: On Wednesday, the mom-to-be took to Instagram to share photos from a new business venture Dillon is undertaking: A whiskey and cigar bar, according to In Touch Weekly. Yep, apparently Amy's husband is opening a new, high-class restaurant in Arkansas. "Life update! September is a crazy month for us!" Amy declared, listing off her four-year wedding anniversary on Sept. 6, the grand reopening of her boutique 3130 Clothing, her birthday on Sept. 7, and one other major event.

"My husband is opening up a restaurant called the @wellingtonnwa. Fine dining with a date night lounge atmosphere!" Amy explained in the caption, alongside photos of Dillon's new place. "And the best part is he's 2 doors down from my shop to help with Dax at anytime or to deliver food!" She continued:

One thing I've learned from my husband is that life is too short! Go after your dreams! I'm so proud of you @kingdillpickle for always chasing yours! Cheers to a crazy Fall as new parents too!!

Avid Instagram followers have probably noticed that Amy has also been sharing teasers of her boutique's renovation. Two weeks ago, she posted a wide-angle photo of the work in progress, which doubled as a weekly bump photo, writing, "@3130clothing isn't the only thing expanding!! I'm 31 weeks today! Also this entire wall will be devoted to our curvy section! Every size is beautiful!"

On Aug. 17, she announced, "@3130clothing is officially closed in store & online till Sept 7th!! We cannot wait to show you our new larger space and inventory with a brand new website! Now... let the nursery decorating begin! #nesting."

If you haven't checked out the selection at 3130 Clothing — which was inspired from a verse in the Bible from Proverbs, according to the business' website — the pieces are seriously adorable.

Although all of these life events are positive ones, another recent change in Amy's life rocked her world in a heartbreaking way. That's because her grandmother, Mary Duggar, died unexpectedly in June. Grandma Duggar had slipped and fallen into the pool at her Springdale, Arkansas, home, TODAY reported. Her death was ruled an accidental drowning.

"We were best friends. We spent every waking moment together." Amy said during an interview with People Now. "She was just really, really, really special in my life — helped raise me."

So yeah, there's a lot going on right now in the Kings' lives. As Amy continues to grieve the loss of her grandmother, gears up to reopen her clothing boutique, and prepares to officially open her husband's restaurant, I would imagine she might be toggling between ridiculously excited and overwhelmed with sadness at any given moment (those pregnancy hormones probably don't help, either). Hopefully, Amy is able to simply breathe — to slow down and take in this special time ahead of an even bigger change: motherhood. Because life definitely doesn't slow down once that baby's here!