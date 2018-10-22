In the digital age, pregnancy announcements are kind of a big deal. Whether you share a photo of a sonogram, use a letter board to tell the world that your dog is going to be a "big brother," or stage a photoshoot with your bump, many people put a lot of thought and time into how they are going to share their happy news, and with good reason. The world found out today that Amy Schumer is expecting her first baby, and her announcement was pretty much as creative as they come.

On Oct. 22, Schumer posted a photo of Prince William and Meghan Markle during their Australia tour (where Markle is wearing her much-discussed blue striped dress and holding her stomach). Over Markle's head, Schumer photoshopped a photo of herself, and told fans that she would be announcing something pretty big on her friend Jessica Yellin's Instagram page. Shortly afterwards, Yellin posted a story of all of Schumer's recommendations for who you should vote for in Congress. At the very bottom, it read: "I'm pregnant — Amy Schumer."

