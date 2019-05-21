Pregnancy is hard. Parenting is hard. Transitioning from one to the next is undoubtedly one of the most massive shifts any person or family has to go through, and the volatile policing environment the internet sustains toward new mothers is, well, completely unhelpful. Making light of the situation and finding the humor in it all, as she always does, Amy Schumer joked she's "always wanted to be mom-shamed" as critics came after her for, you know, returning to work a few weeks after giving birth to her first child.

To be clear, there may be some real value in what Schumer is saying, beyond the humor of it, of course. For mothers who have spent a long time TTC, or otherwise faced challenges and roadblocks on the path toward parenthood, that first snide mom-shaming comment could actually feel a little special. Be that as it is, it's still completely not OK, yet when you're a public figure, it's entirely unavoidable, even if you aren't on social media.

For Schumer, the first round of mom-shaming started after she posted a photo of herself on stage just a few weeks after she welcomed her son, Gene, with her husband Chris Fischer on May 5. On Monday evening, Schumer shared a photo of herself at the Comedy Cellar in New York City, captioning the post: "Pic from tonight by @hewasfunny I’m back!"

Screenwriter and fellow mom Molly McNearney, who's married to Jimmy Kimmel, quickly pointed out what was about to go down in her comments section. "And... here comes the mom shaming... ughhhhhhhhhhh," she commented on the photo

But, in a total Amy Schumer fashion, she replied: "I’ve always wanted to be mom shamed!!!!"

And, yup, McNearney was right...

"Already???? That’s insane!!! And inhumane. Contract or not you need to be allowed at least 6 weeks for maternity," one comment read.

Another said, "I’m sorry. What?! Didn’t you birth a human like 5 minutes ago?"

One more said, "Like, I can still smell your placenta...take a damn break ffs."

"You dont have to be back..." another commented.

Though the negative comments had varying degrees of offensiveness, Schumer seems determined not to let it phase her, or her decisions. And there were plenty of lovely comments, celebrating her return to comedy.

Beyond not letting mom-shamers get to her, Schumer has also been a champion for transparency throughout her entire pregnancy. As her Instagram followers will recall, she's posted videos of herself throwing up after suffering with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) for the majority of her pregnancy and up-close photos of herself pumping breast milk, to name a few instances.

But Schumer has also done her best to reroute the massive amount of attention her pregnancy and delivery garnered by advocating for important political causes on her posts.

After delivering her son, for instance, Schumer posted the following message on a photo of herself with him, sharing her pregnancy experience and a few great resources to donate to if you have the means, including Boycott Wendy's!, and News Not Noise.

"Ok here’s my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the sh*t," one caption began. "Men are cool and whatever but women are f*cking warriors and capable of anything... I learned that globally 1 in 5 births take place without the assistance of a skilled birth attendant."

Schumer continued on Instagram "@everymomcounts is a great place to donate $250 equips a midwife with a bag of medical equipment needed to provide care to hundreds of women and babies in Guatemala. All my friends. Friends I’ve had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to 'keep going' or telling me 'it will be worth it.' Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family. #titsleaking#wearingadiaper."

During her pregnancy, Schumer filmed a Netflix special called Growing, joking that she wasn't working because she was "strong," it was because she was "contractually obligated." Though it's unclear whether or not she is just returning to the stage now because she wants to (valid) or because she is required to (also valid), it's not really anyone else's place to comment regardless. The transition into being a working mother is hard enough, nobody needs extra criticism over something that is such a personal choice.

Through it all, Schumer has maintained a positive, funny, and self-aware attitude when it came to her marriage and new baby. She is undoubtedly aware that being so transparent in public will almost always result in an undue and unfair amount of backlash, but she seems to be handling it with as much grace and humor as anyone could expect.