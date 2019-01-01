The year has come and gone, and as you spend the night hanging out with your friends, sifting through everyone's year in review posts and reminiscing on everything you went through and accomplished in the last 365 days, many celebrities are also taking a moment to pay tribute to their own peaks and valleys of 2018. Amy Schumer says she's "laughing" her way into the new year, after having spent the past few months documenting her pregnancy struggles.

In October, Schumer announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer, whom she married earlier this year, BBC reported. In the weeks that followed her (quite creative) announcement, Schumer went on to share the realities of her pregnancy with fans, uploading photos of herself in the hospital, as well as videos throwing up on the way to perform. Though it's disheartening to see Schumer going through such a difficult time, it's also a major win to see someone willing to share the realities of pregnancy with such transparency.

However, Schumer was all smiles as she rounded out the year with a black and white photo captured by her "main squeeze." She wrote: "Laughing into 2019 like," next to an image of her smiling outside in a coat.

Just a day ago, Schumer posted another selfie of herself with a pretty hopeful — and, as always, very funny — message. Though Schumer says she's felt like she's had food poisoning "for months," she was happy to inform followers that she had, indeed, finally been given "the gift of pooping."

I have felt like I have food poisoning for 5 months but yesterday My body gave me the gift of pooping. The kind you want to take a picture of and send to your sister. So you do and she asks you to please not do that and for all that I am grateful. Happy Sunday guys. I hope you take a really good poop today!

Speaking of being in the holiday cheer, shortly beforehand, Schumer posted another video of herself throwing up on the side of the road presumably on her way to some holiday-related festivities, as she wrote: "And so this is Christmas" on the video.

It wasn't the first time she posted a video of herself getting sick, either. First, she recorded herself throwing up in a public restroom. Then, she recorded herself throwing up on the way to a show, as ET Online reported. Though unpleasant, fans and followers seemed to be appreciative that Schumer was so willing to share this part of her story with the world.

"I had horrible morning sickness with both of my pregnancies! I sympathize with you entirely. The end result is worth all of the puking! I promise," one fan wrote on the second video she uploaded. "I absolutely love your Insta posts. This is so real. And I feel for you. It will all be worth it in the end. Stay strong Mumma Bear!" said another.

Despite her humorous spirits, The Daily Mail noted that, during a stand up show, Schumer shared with the audience that she "doesn't like" being pregnant, and that the last few months had been "tough" for her. Never one to not round it out with humor, she joked that everyone acts like "a psychic" when it comes to predicting the baby's sex. "It’s a 50/50 shot. It’s better odds than in Vegas," she joked. "I don’t know what it’s going to be. I think it’s going to be a baby."

Like it or not, it's really powerful that Schumer is being so honest and straightforward with fans about the realities of becoming a parent. The truth is that the more transparency there is, the more clarity that other women will have when going through pregnancy themselves. Most of all, though, in a sea of perfect "bump" photos and seemingly flawless mothers, Schumer's honesty is a breath of fresh air, a reminder that everyone is human and doing the best they can.

