Amy Schumer has never shied away from sharing raw details and her humorous takes on all things pregnancy and motherhood. (Remember that video montage she posted of herself throwing up when she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum?) Most recently, Schumer shared a hilarious video following an egg retrieval procedure a few days after revealing she's she's starting IVF in hopes of giving her son a sibling one day.

Schumer — who welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Gene, with her husband Chris Fischer back in May after a rough pregnancy — announced on Instagram last week that she's undergoing IVF and asked her followers for advice. "I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional," she captioned a photo of her bruised abdomen, likely from the daily follicle-stimulating hormone injections. "If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do ... We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."

Soon after, Schumer followed up that Instagram post with a photo of herself lying down in an exam room next to an ultrasound machine. In the caption, she shared many of the helpful IVF tips she received and thanked her followers for their kind words. "Your stories helped me more than you can imagine," Schumer wrote. "I feel incredibly lucky. I’m really hoping this works and staying positive."

And on Monday, Schumer shared another update from her IVF journey on Instagram, presumably as she was still waking up from sedation following an egg retrieval procedure — and her ramblings are golden.

"Am I still wearing my hat?" a loopy Schumer asks her husband from behind the camera in the first clip, to which he replies, "No."

After pausing for a moment and looking deeply confused, she then wonders, "Well, where did it go?"

"I don't think you need to wear it anymore," Fischer answers. "Do you want to put it back on?"

"Yes. I want my hat back on," she insists matter-of-factly. (Somebody please get this woman her hat, and stat!)

In a second video clip of Schumer waking up, her semi-coherent rambling causes Fischer to straight-up laugh at his wife. "We go to a bar," a still-groggy Schumer says before pausing and starting again. "We sit at a bar, we get a couple of drinks We just have a blast today." LOL.

As uncertain as it must be for Schumer going through IVF for the first time, it's reassuring to see her incredible sense of humor is alive and well. (And that she's still totally OK poking fun at herself.) I'm sure her transparency it's helpful, too, for those who are currently going through a similar experience. Seeing someone who is so open about the procedure as it's happening is rare indeed.