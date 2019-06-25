Ah, mom-shaming. Whether you're a newbie or a seasoned parent, it happens to the best of us. Most of the time — in person, at least — the criticism is subtle. But once you've posted something on social media or in a mom group, that goes out of the window completely. Because the online trolls can be downright vicious. Unfortunately, celebrity parents are easy targets for the sancti-mommies. It happens so frequently that it's almost news when the trolls don't come out to play on a celeb-mom post. Well recently, Amy Schumer watched soccer without her baby at a bar — and somehow, no one is mom-shaming her. Instead, they're celebrating her.

In case you've lost track, the Growing comedian welcomed her first child — a son named Gene — with husband Chris Fischer on May 5, according to E! Online. Which means her little guy is about 7 weeks old at this point.

On Monday, June 24, the new mom took to Instagram to share an update with her followers. "Where is everyone watching the US women’s soccer team play Spain?!" she asked. "I’m in a bar without a baby."

As I scrolled and scrolled through the sea of comments, many people simply shared if and where they were watching the match. The rest? Well, they were giving Schumer props for getting out of the house to take some "me time" without baby Gene.

One follower, declared, "Good girl!!! Time outs are essential for some remote notion of sanity in the insane vortex of parenthood! Cheers!!!"

Another person commented, "Isnt that a great feeling? I had my son this year on April 27th and I know how great my first adult outing was! 🙌."

Yet another Instagram user wrote, "Good for you!!!! 👏 it's such a weird/good/every 5 minutes I realize I'm supposed to be in charge of something else feeling...."

One follower encouraged her to make the most of it, writing, "Hope you’re having a drink too!"

Wait, what is this?! Instagram users collectively supporting a mom for leaving her young infant in *gasp* the care of someone else while she leisurely watches sports at a bar? And actually encouraging to have a drink, even though she breastfeeds? Seriously, I couldn't find a single naysayer. Not one person. It's nothing short of a miracle.

The Amy Schumer love is particularly refreshing, considering she's been mom-shamed for doing far less. As USA Today reported, Schumer was mom-shamed for returning to work two weeks after giving birth to her first child.

And you can bet the comedian clapped back the very next day, according to People. Schumer wrote, “Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!” alongside a photo of herself pumping breastmilk while sitting on a bed.

She was also shamed for posting photos of herself wearing those glorious mesh panties you get at the hospital after giving birth, Today reported. "5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life!" she captioned a picture of herself rocking only the undies and a bra while pushing a stroller.

A few days later, Schumer followed up that Instagram post with a photo showing off her C-section scar. "I’m really sorry if I offended anyone with my hospital underwear. Except I’m just kidding.#csection #balmain," she wrote.

Basically, Amy Schumer is one bad*ss mama who doesn't need to change a thing. And although the trolls tend to prey on confident mothers who offer an honest look into their lives, I for one am pleasantly surprised by the love in the comment section of her recent Instagram post. Maybe social media isn't a total dumpster fire after all.