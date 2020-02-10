Amy Schumer Watched The Oscars In Sweats, & Moms Everywhere Went "Same"

Amy Schumer has practically perfected the art of the "FOMO awards show" social media post — and this year, it looks like Schumer is watching the Oscars in sweats. Just like the rest of us. And moms everywhere were like, "same."

The comedian took to Instagram during the 2020 Academy Awards to share a photo of herself and her husband Chris Fischer, and another of her dog, looking decidedly un-glamorous (well, her dog did have a pop of color). "If you had told me this year I would again be home watching the Oscars in my sweatpants I would have believed you," she wrote in the caption. #makessense."

Schumer's Instagram followers couldn't have related with her more. One person simply declared, "Same."

Another follower commented, "Comfy is great! I’m in my jammies."

Yet another Instagram user chimed in with, "I had the same prediction for myself!"

Of course, this isn't the first time the comedian has expressed her FOMO in relation to a star-studded event. Schumer crashed the famous Met Ball stairs on her way to the hospital to give birth in May 2019. Because why not?

"Talking about Met looks," the I Feel Pretty actress captioned a series of Instagram shots of herself posing on the steps while sporting a full-term bump. (Her very next Instagram post was a photo of her new family of three after baby Gene was born via C-section.)

Not to mention, Schumer's hilarious post following the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards in January. "I should be nominated for a SAG award #notwheretheyoncewere," she captioned a pair of photos. One shot was of herself pointing to her sweatshirt-covered chest with a look of utter irritation — and the other was of just her breasts to really drive the point home about her sagging mom boobs.

Amy, never stop being you — awards season would never be the same.