You never know when it's going to strike. But once it does, you're at the mercy of whatever random food or combination of strange foods your brain fixates on. Because pregnancy cravings don't care that it's 1 a.m. Or that you're stuck at work. Or that a pickle and peanut butter sandwich is a stomach-churning combo to most non-pregnant people. Nope. Once that intense desire rears its ugly head, you're at its complete mercy. And honestly, Amy Schumer's beignet face mask is peak #pregnancycravings.

On Saturday, March 2, a pregnant Schumer had clearly been enjoying a beignet while in New Orleans. Why, you ask? Well, in her most recent Instagram post it was written all over her face — literally.

The funny actress posted a video — presumably taken by her husband, Chris Fischer — of herself indulging on the sweet treat at the Cafe Du Monde in New Orleans, the Daily Mail reported. The clip begins with Schumer taking a bite of the beignet and then saying something incoherently with powdered sugar smeared all over her face. "So ... Would you say this is for the baby, or ...?" Fischer asks. "You never know when a craving's going to come on," Schumer replies. "And there's no better city than New Orleans." LOL.

To be honest, at first I though Schumer had simply gone out for a donut while still wearing some sort of face mask. But a closer look at what she was eating and at the comments section made the what the white, powdery substance incredibly clear. One Instagram user wrote, "Uhhhh so delicious! I'm very impressed with your powered sugar skills tho! 😁."

Another follower wrote, "I want to know was going through people's minds when they saw you rub powdered sugar on your forehead 🤣."

Another fan commented, "You wear your food well 😆."

Yet another person chimed in with, "This is pure gold. I freaking love you. You are ALL OF US!!"

Someone else wrote, "Omg this could not be any more perfect! Laughing all over again visualizing you rolling around in sugar on the ground with birds 🐦."

Schumer's light-hearted Instagram post comes just a week after announcing she was forced to cancel the rest of her comedy tour because of a rare pregnancy complication, according to USA Today. “Due to complications from hyperemesis, I am not cleared to fly for the next couple of weeks. I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour," the mom-to-be wrote on Feb. 22. "The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good. But I am in my 3rd trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting."

Despite her ongoing struggle with hyperemesis graviadarum, it looks like Schumer has made the best of her time in New Orleans. Between enjoying a beignet (and finding a clever way to save some for later,) hilariously joining in on Mardi Gras parade practice, and managing to peel herself out of bed long enough to enjoy Mardi Gras itself, her Instagram posts have been highly entertaining to say the least. Now let's just hope she's able to keep that delicious beignet down. And hey, if she isn't — there are definitely worse things to throw up. Hang in there, Amy!