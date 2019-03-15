As the clock ticks down to Amy Schumer's due date, some fans are probably wondering if she plans to take photos commemorating her pregnancy. In a hilarious turn of events, it looks like Amy Schumer did do a maternity photoshoot, complete with nudity and ducks. It's hard to find words for how obsessed I am with these unique photos, so all I can say is: You need to check them out ASAP.

Schumer has managed to turn her entire pregnancy into one long stand-up routine, as evidenced by her hysterical Instagram feed. From poking fun at her constant nausea to stuffing her face (literally) with beignets at New Orleans' Cafe Du Monde, the momma-to-be has approached this new stage in her life with the perfect amount of humor.

As for Schumer's latest bit, look no further than her maternity shoot for The New York Times. Shot by photographer Heather Sten, the photos show the comedian in various action scenes, including a nude shot of her running through a field of ducks. I wish ducks could talk so I could interview these guys about this photoshoot ... I bet they were terribly confused by the whole thing. At least these birdies are Insta-famous now.

Schumer's caption touched on the silliness of the scene, writing: "On a chilly Nola morning it’s best to chase ducks with nothing weighing you down except a baby."

As one might imagine, fans can't get enough of Schumer's duck shot.

"Just adore you!!! Even though you are famous, you keep it all real and you don't give a f—k what anyone has to say," one person wrote. "You are you and that's that, if people don't like it, you still sleep good at night!!"

Someone else said: "Pregnancy photo shoot ideas! Duck chasing!

One commenter added: "The Ducks! Love Everything About that Belly chasin' the Ducks!!

Hilariousness aside, I can't help but notice how happy and free Schumer looks in the shot. Her elation probably has something to do with her bun in the oven, a subject she touched on when speaking with the NYT.

Touching on fame and how that compares to her next chapter, Schumer said: “Young me thought this would bring some other level of joy. I think I will experience that with a baby. But other than that, it doesn’t exist.”

Although Schumer is excited to meet her little one, she's not too thrilled with the toll pregnancy has taken on her health. The hardworking star had to cancel her stand-up tour due to hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition she elaborated on in a February Instagram post.

"The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good," explained. "But I am in my 3rd trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting. I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for 5 minutes."

Ugh, talk about a stressful situation. At least Schumer and her baby are doing OK, all things considering.

Here's to wishing Schumer a healthy rest of her pregnancy and to more duck chasing in the future. I might be biased because I love Schumer, but I'm all for silly celebrity photos, especially when it involves strong mommas-to-be.