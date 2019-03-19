If there's one hilarious celeb you can always count on to give you the honest, dirty, disgusting truth, it's Amy Schumer. She holds nothing back in her comedic brand of storytelling, and her pregnancy experience has been no different. Most recently, Amy Schumer's Netflix special hilariously describes the horror that is Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

Schumer's special, appropriately titled Growing, premiered on Netflix on Tuesday. Throughout the hour-long stand-up special, she goes into detail about her pregnancy, her marriage, and her struggle with Hypermesis Gravidarum — the extreme form of morning sickness that gained international attention when Kate Middleton famously suffered through it with all three of her pregnancies, according to The Guardian.

Schumer was diagnosed with the pregnancy condition back in November and went on to be hospitalized for it a few times, as Women's Health reported. In her Netflix special, she compares it to enduring months of food poisoning. "I have not had an easy pregnancy. I have hyperemesis," she said. "Which I'd never even heard of. It's extreme nausea and vomiting. If you've ever had food poisoning, it's that. I've had that every day for five months."

And while it caused her to cancel only a couple of performances, she jokes that she wouldn't be appearing at all if it were up to her. "No, and people are like, 'You're so strong, look at you out there! You're on the road!" she said in Growing. "I'm contractually obligated to be out here, guys. I will be sued by Live Nation. That's why I'm here."

Schumer posted a photo of herself to Instagram in December that showed her hooked up to an IV and captioned it, "Am I glowing? #hyperemesisgravidarum." She addressed these hospitalizations in her show, as well, saying:

I've been hospitalized a couple of times since I've been pregnant with hyperemesis and the very first time was about a month ago. I was throwing up for about five hours when I was taken to the hospital. The doctor came in and he explained to me and my sister and my husband who are all in the room, he said you're gonna have to be here for at least five hours getting liquids. Without skipping a beat my husband said to my sister, 'Okay, cool, cause I saw a place where you can paint pottery nearby.'

After all of the hardship, Schumer said in the special that she just didn't realize just how difficult being pregnant can be before she actually went through it herself. And while I'm not pointing any fingers when it comes to my own naiveté — ahem, mom — Schumer knows who she blames.

"I didn't know that being pregnant could be really hard. I didn't know that. Because you b*tches all lie about it. Women don't tell you how hard it is. I should've googled it. I should've googled being pregnant, because it's been really awful," Schumer perfectly stated in Growing.

Compared to the average pregnant woman's morning sickness symptoms, Schumer said she vomits a bit more than most: "I throw up an exorcist amount every day."

And while she is a proponent of women supporting one another, she has had it with women who genuinely enjoy the experience of carrying a child. "I feel like, you know, if you had a good pregnancy, if you're someone who enjoyed being pregnant, I just hope your car flips over. That's what I wish for you," Schumer said in the special.

Amy, I feel you. My pregnancy was one misery after another and I wasn't wild about the women in my life who gushed with envy over my pain and suffering, either.

Growing sheds comedic light on more than just Schumer's Hypermesis Gravidarum; she also talks about her marriage, her husband who has autism, and how the two of them function as a family. But considering the amount of time she spends vomiting, I'd say it's understandable that she would spend more than a few minutes elaborating on her condition.

While hers isn't a particularly common condition — according to Pregnancy Sickness Support, only around 1 percent all pregnant women will be admitted to the hospital for it — the general torment of pregnancy is something many people can relate to.

Thanks for telling it like it is, Amy. You're the real MVP.