Amy Schumer's New Puking Video Gives Hyperemesis Gravidarum The Special It Deserves

Amy Schumer is a trooper, there's no doubt about it. The comedian recently gave birth to her first child, and seems to be doing great these days. However, her entire pregnancy was filled with extreme nausea and vomiting — along with IV fluids and hospital visits — thanks to something called hyperemesis gravidarum (HG). Throughout Schumer's pregnancy, she candidly shared her ongoing struggle with HG, even posting videos of her throwing up before performing her stand-up routine. Now, Amy Schumer's puking video montage gives an up close and personal look at HG.

On Tuesday, June 4, Schumer shared a puke-filled Emmy consideration video with her Instagram followers, as Delish reported earlier. (So if you have a weak stomach, you might want to skip it.)

"Oh hi! It's me, Amy Schumer — just staring at a waterfall, like you do when you're pregnant," Schumer says as serene music plays in the background while she gazes out of a window. "I just wanted to say thank you so much for your consideration, and I really wish I could be out there. I couldn't make it to LA for obvious reasons, but I wanted to wish all of the comedians the best of luck because it is such a great pool of comics this year.And we all worked, I would say, probably equally hard."

At that moment, the video cuts to a series of intense clips featuring Schumer heaving and puking into toilets, bags, trash cans — you name it. "Did you hear me throwing up back there?" she asks an audience right after walking onstage for a show.

In another clip, Schumer says, "I threw up so hard yesterday that I popped a blood vessel," while pointing to her eye.

"I was throwing up blood a couple of days ago," she tells medical staff at a hospital.

"I f*ckin love being pregnant. It's the sh*t," she says right before puking into a bag.

I really wish I could have been there. But I've just been so busy ... *touches her bump for emphasis and smiles* ... growing.

Let's just say those who have also suffered from HG fully appreciated her honesty. One follower commented, "An accurate documentary about hyperemesis."

Another person wrote, "I had hyperemesis too! Women who haven’t been thru it don’t understand that we are the MAMA MARINES of pregnancy 💪."

Yet another Instagram user chimed in with, "I don't want to say I'm glad you had hyperemesis, but I'm glad someone with a broad platform brought this subject to public awareness. I know you feel the same as I do. Those babies were worth every vomit and iv 💗."

Another fellow HG warrior commented, "This was my life for 10 months. You’re a legend for bringing awareness to the hell it is. And no, ginger doesn’t help."

As Us Weekly reported, Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed a baby boy named Gene Attell on May 5. And although the new mom felt instant relief from her HG symptoms after delivering her son, her pregnancy was not an easy one. By far.

The funny actress first revealed her HG diagnosis in November, with an Instagram photo of herself lying in a hospital bed. "Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule," Schumer wrote. "I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullsh*t!"

Still, she kept at it. (Which, as she explained in her Netflix special Growing, she was contractually obligated to do.) That is, until complications from HG forced her to cancel the rest of her tour in February, according to People.

Netflix on YouTube

Although I'm sure fans were disappointed about her tour getting cut short, Schumer was obviously in no condition to continue working. And in case anyone doubted just how severe her symptoms were, her most recent Instagram video is all the proof they need.