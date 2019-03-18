Only a few hours separate fans from a new Netflix special featuring their favorite funny actress Amy Schumer. That's because her 60-minute comedy show hits the streaming service at midnight on Tuesday, March 19. (Ahh, I can't wait!) In Growing, the pregnant comedian — as the title suggests — will be addressing her difficult pregnancy. Which comes as little surprise. However, it turns out she will also be talking a bit about her significant other. And Amy Schumer's tribute to husband Chris ahead of her Netflix special is basically the sweetest thing.

On Monday, March 18, Schumer took to Instagram to thank everyone involved in the creation of Growing — editors, producers, the cameraperson, hair, makeup, dress staff, and more. She also gave a lengthy and super-sweet shoutout to her husband. (If you remember, she married chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer during a private ceremony in February 2018, according to People.) "Thank you to my husband, Chris who has kept me going during this pregnancy. His willingness and desire to be open with the world about himself and our marriage is courageous and beautiful," the mom-to-be wrote. "He makes me laugh more than anyone and he laughs at me more than anyone. I am more than grateful to have found such an amazing partner and best friend."

She continued:

I’m shocked. I didn’t think this love was out there for me. But it was and it is and I can’t wait to spend my life with you and our growing family.

Awwww. But seriously. Isn't that the sweetest thing?

As E! Online reported, Schumer also revealed new information about Fischer during her Netflix special. "I knew from the beginning that my husband's brain was a little different than mine," she explained, according to the publication. "I have to start this over because I really want to get this right because I love him very much." Schumer went on to say that Fischer was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, and that "there were some signs early on." She continued:

Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him. That's the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn't care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do.

According to USA Today, Schumer goes on to offer several examples of how Fischer's brain "worked differently." Like how, instead of helping her back on her feet when she fell once, he "kind of froze and became a lighthouse, opening and closing his mouth." Or the fact that he can't lie. Because if Schumer asks him whether she looks good in a new outfit, he might say something like, "You have a lot of other clothes, why don’t you wear those?"

Honestly, I'm chomping at the bit to watch Growing. (And I might be contemplating staying up until midnight tonight, just so I can watch it ASAP.) I love Amy Schumer's sense of humor; so I have no doubts the pregnancy material in her Netflix special will be a hoot. It's awesome to me, too, that she speaks so frankly about her husband and his ASD. Because not only is she breaking down the stigma that comes with being neurologically "other" — but she's also sharing the humor in everyday situations with him in a totally respectful way.